Margot Robbie Debuts Crimped Hairstyle as 'Totally Hair' Barbie

The ‘Barbie’ actress has been replicating vintage doll looks for the movie’s press tour. This time, she tried out a new hairstyle, too

Published on July 7, 2023 10:01PM EDT
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Photo:

Getty Images

She’s totally Barbie — again!

For the Barbie photo call in Mexico City on July 7, Margot Robbie pulled yet another vintage Barbie-inspired look. Still, something was new: her crimped hair!

Replicating the classic Totally Hair Barbie, Robbie, 33, styled her hair to mirror the classic ‘90s crimped look. With structural waves flowing through her hair, the actress looked straight out of a vintage music video. 

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 07: Margot Robbie poses during the photocall for the film 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie and the Totally Hair Barbie.

mattel; Hector Vivas/Getty

One day prior, Robbie picked another hot pink look, this one reminiscent of 1992's Earring Magic Barbie (below). Her sheer dress was cinched with a jeweled belt, her heels were once again pink and her earrings, of course, were magic.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress has gone hard on Barbie-inspired looks throughout her film’s press tour, looking like she stepped straight out of the DreamHouse each and every time.

It all started on June 25, at a Los Angeles photo call, with Robbie sporting a Valentino minidress reminiscent of the 2015 Pink & Fabulous Barbie. 

Margot Robbie poses during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 06, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.
Margot Robbie.

Hector Vivas/Getty

In Sydney, Australia, Robbie donned a black-and-white-stripped Hervé Léger bandage dress. Topping it all off with the classic cat-eye sunglasses, Robbie paid homage to the original 1959 Barbie.

The actress used a South Korea stop on the press tour to debut a double look. First, she conquered Barbie’s day attire, taking on a hot pink Versace skirt suit to emanate business mogul chic. Later, for Barbie’s night look, Robbie switched to a Versace tulle skirt and bodice. 

The Barbie movie makes its big Hollywood premiere on Sunday afternoon at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium, giving Robbie another amazing opportunity to channel her character's sweet style.

