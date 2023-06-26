Margot Robbie Channels Barbie at Photo Call for New Movie with Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig

Margot Robbie is stepping into character!

The actress, 32, was a vision in pink — and polka dots! — as she attended a Barbie photo call with costar Ryan Gosling and the movie's writer/director, Greta Gerwig, in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Robbie rocked a chic outfit, seemingly borrowed from her character Barbie’s closet, as she wore a popping pink cut-out mini dress with polka dots by Valentino, teamed with a pair of white Manolo Blahnik court heels.

The Babylon star sported rosy pink blush and lipstick — Barbie’s go-to makeup look — as her blonde hair framed her face in loose waves. Robbie accessorized her halter-neck dress with a pearl bracelet and a bright-yellow quilted bag with gold studs.

Margot Robbie at a Barbie photo call on June 25, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Andrew Mukamal, who styled Robbie, shared in an Instagram Story on Sunday that her look was inspired by a near-identical outfit worn by Barbie herself, as well as a similar design from the 1993 Valentino collection.



Gosling, 42, gave a nod to his character Ken in the film as he modeled blond highlights at the photo call. The actor kept his look casual as he wore a light-cream knit patterned cardigan and a white top, paired with dark jeans and a dark-brown belt.

Gerwig, 39, wore an oversized light-brown Prada sweater with a matching pleated skirt.

The Barbie lead stars' and director’s promotional appearance comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of the film next month.

Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023). Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Earlier this month, Robbie was seen in character again as she hosted a tour of Barbie’s iconic home in a new video for Architectural Digest.



Barbie’s kitchen is fittingly revealed to have a pink fridge and a round pink breakfast table. “Not super practical, but nothing is for Barbie,” Robbie noted in the video.

Her whimsical, all-pink bedroom features a giant seashell-shaped headboard, iridescent sequined bed covers and puffy pink cushions.

“I can’t even tell you about the meetings we’ve had about pink!” Gerwig said in the clip, as she discussed the set-design process.

“We sat with all these different kinds of pinks and we were like, ‘What is the pink? How do the pinks interact?’ " said the filmmaker. "When I was a girl, I wanted the brightest things.”

Barbie parties into theaters July 21.