Margot Robbie Channels 1960s Barbie in Sparkly Black Dress and Gloves at L.A. Premiere — See the Look!

Margot Robbie is channeling her inner Barbie — again!



The actress, 33, sparkled in a black sequin dress that was an exact replica of the 1960s Barbie’s Solo in the Spotlight outfit while on the pink carpet of the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday evening.

Robbie wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture bustier dress with sequin embroidery and a multi-layered tulle hem, designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry.

A red hand-painted embroidered rose decorated the hem, matching Robbie’s red lipstick and toenails.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The actress, who plays Barbie in the upcoming film, accessorized her look with black opera gloves as she held onto a light pink silk mousseline scarf. She added a pair of black Manolo Blahnik peep-toe mules and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker and earrings to finish the look.

Robbie sported a retro high ponytail with a swooping side fringe in an identical match to the Spotlight Barbie also, which stylist Andrew Mukamal confirmed was the inspiration for her head-to-toe look on Instagram.

Also in attendance at the L.A. Barbie premiere was Robbie’s costar Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, and director and writer Greta Gerwig.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Robbie’s replica dress comes after an impressive press tour of Barbie-inspired and recreated looks.

For the Barbie photo call in Mexico City on July 7, Robbie pulled yet another vintage Barbie-inspired look.

Replicating the classic Totally Hair Barbie, the actress styled her hair to mirror the classic ‘90s crimped look, with structural waves flowing through her hair.

One day prior, Robbie picked another hot pink look, this one reminiscent of 1992's Earring Magic Barbie. Her sheer dress was cinched with a jeweled belt and her heels were once again pink.