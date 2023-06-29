Margot Robbie Brings Vintage 'Barbie' Glam to Sydney During the Film's Press Tour

The native Australian wore a black-and-white striped strapless dress reminiscent of the original Barbie doll's one-piece bathing suit

By
Published on June 29, 2023 09:51AM EDT
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie. Photo:

MTRX / BACKGRID

Margot Robbie is bringing Barbie to life!

The actress, 32, and her Barbie costars brought the film's press tour down under to Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, where the star served up some retro glam Barbie looks for the occasion.

Robbie, a native Australian who grew up in Dalby, first wore a black-and-white striped strapless body-con dress reminiscent of the original Barbie doll's one-piece bathing suit.

The outfit was accessorized with white cat-eye sunglasses.

Margot Robbie dazzles at Icebergs Bondi, turning up the Heat for 'Barbie' movie promotions.
Margot Robbie.

MTRX / BACKGRID

For her other outfit, Robbie donned a white ladybug print halter style mini dress, which was belted at the waist, and made complete white peep-toe backless pumps and the same white sunglasses.

Though it's currently winter in Australia, Bondi Icebergs Club was transformed into a pink-and-white outdoor playland with a huge decal of the classic Barbie logo placed at the base of the giant pool, with pink-and-white striped umbrellas scattered around the world-famous pool deck.

Margot Robbie looked every inch the Barbie girl upon her arrival in Australia, landing at Sydney Airport

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

When Robbie first touched down in the country on Tuesday, she was pictured landing in head-to-toe vintage Chanel and pulling along two pieces of pastel pink Steamline luggage.

The actress wore a blazer with light pink tweed and yellow checks, which she paired with a cropped white bandeau top and a pair of high-waisted light gray pants.

Stylist Andrew Mukamal worked with Robbie on the chic airport look, and shared a post on Instagram of the star in her Barbie press outfit with the caption: "#MargotRobbie in #Chanel SS1996."

Robbie was joined by her husband Tom Ackerley on the trip, along with her costars Issa Rae and America Ferrara, plus the movie's writer/director, Greta Gerwig.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.

