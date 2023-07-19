Margot Robbie's Best Hair Moments: From Trendy Cuts to 'Barbie'-Inspired 'Dos

The actress has given us plenty of hair inspiration over the years with elegant updos, effortless beach waves and stylish twists

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan

Digital Contract Editor, PEOPLE

Published on July 19, 2023 01:38PM EDT
Margot Robbie's Best Hair
Photo:

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty ; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty ; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Margot Robbie is entering her chicest era yet.

Thanks to her leading role in Greta Gerwig's live-action film Barbie and her iconic promotional wardrobe, Robbie has become one of the most talked about celebs of 2023. However, the Australian actress had been a style and beauty icon long before she stepped into the Mattel doll's shoes, turning heads with her red carpet looks from head to toe.

In addition to her high-fashion moments, Robbie has given us tons of inspiration with her variety of picture-perfect hairstyles. From braids to blunt cuts to beach waves, The Wolf of Wall Street star is not afraid to switch it up in terms of cut and style, and she's been known to rock both updos and relaxed looks at the premieres of her movies.

From her early red carpet styles to her more recent Barbie-inspired 'dos, here is a look at some of Margot Robbie's best hair looks through the years.

French Braid

Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of 'About Time' at Somerset House on August 8, 2013 in London, England
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

At the beginning of Robbie's acting career, she served as an inspiration for naturally effortless hairstyles. In 2013, she attended a premiere in London for a minor role in About Time, where she wore a stunning French braid.

Mastering the messy braid, she loosely wore it to the side with wispy tendrils.

Elegant Twist

Margot Robbie attends an Australians In Film Screening Of "The Wolf Of Wall Street" at Landmark Theatre on January 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The following year, Robbie graced our screens in The Wolf of Wall Street, and she stuck with the French braid updo. The new and improved look featured a tail tucked and hidden.

Side-Parted Swoop

Margot Robbie attends the UK Premiere of "The Wolf Of Wall Street" at Odeon Leicester Square on January 9, 2014 in London, England
Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Robbie's taste for braids quickly evolved into classic updos. While promoting the premiere of The Wolf of Wall Street, she chose a polished hairstyle that was nothing short of glamorous. For a sophisticated look, Robbie pulled her hair back into a sleek bun with a deep side part and soft swoop side bangs for a flirty touch.

Formal Low Bun

Margot Robbie arrives on the red carpet of the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on January 12, 2014
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP

Attending the 71st Golden Globe Awards, Robbie stayed on brand with her quintessential Hollywood updos. She revamped her new go-to with a smooth swept-back ballerina bun, complete with a deep side part, for the red carpet event.

Old Hollywood

Margot Robbie attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

The I, Tonya star switched things up and ditched her signature blonde locks, going dark brunette in 2014 for a sultry look. At the Oscars, Robbie styled her dark hair with smooth pin curls and embraced her new look. "I feel very mysterious as a brunette!" she told reporters.

Perfect Pony

Margot Robbie attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City
John Lamparski/Getty

Her brunette hair era continued with a trouble-free tousled ponytail while attending a gala in 2014. With a touch of volume at the roots and just enough sleekness to keep the baby hairs out of her face, it was the perfect pony.

Wet Updo

Margot Robbie attends the awarding of the 2014 Hugo Boss Prize at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on November 20, 2014 in New York City
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

At the 2014 Hugo Boss Prize award, Robbie debuted a familiar yet new hair color — platinum blonde. For the red carpet event, she emulated the iconic Sharon Stone hairstyle from Basic Instinct: a slicked-back updo for an almost-wet look.

Sleek Fishtail Braid

Margot Robbie (hair detail) co-hosts the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Scientific And Technical Awards Ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Robbie knows a thing or two about reviving a look and elevating it. In 2015, she brought back her early braid days, opting for a sleek low ponytail with a short fishtail braid in the middle.

Textured Blowout

Margot Robbie poses for photographers ahead of the Special Screening of 'Focus' in central London on February 11, 2015
LEON NEAL/AFP

The actress's hair almost always has some texture, but at a special screening of Focus in 2015, she styled an especially piecey blowout. She modeled the effortless look with just the right amount of volume and shine to accentuate her blonde wispy waves.

Victory Roll

Margot Robbie attends Sanremo 2015 Day 3 Photocall during the 65th Festival della Canzone Italiana 2015 at Teatro Ariston on February 14, 2015 in Sanremo, Italy.
Venturelli/Getty

At the 2015 Sanremo Festival, Robbie opted for a vintage-inspired look. The Focus actress styled her hair with a deep, elegant side part complete with polished curls.

Chic Lob

Margot Robbie arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

While attending the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Robbie debuted a sleek haircut complete with fresh blonde highlights. The actress's new lob looked smooth and glossy along with her signature side part.

Edgy Faux Hawk

Margot Robbie arrives at the Los Angeles World Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures "Focus" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Robbie stepped out of the box with her hairstyle at the Los Angeles premiere of Focus in 2015, and it was a huge hit. She revamped her pin-straight lob with a slick pulled-back middle section, making for an edgy faux hawk.

Undone Updo

Margot Robbie attends the Givenchy fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week at Pier 26 at Hudson River Park on September 11, 2015 in New York City
Michael Loccisano/Getty

The Australian native is known for her easygoing looks, and the hairstyle she wore for the Givenchy fashion show during New York Fashion Week in Spring 2016 was just that. Robbie sported an "undone" updo with a center part and a low pony, as well as whispy tendrils naturally framing her face.

Flirty High Pony

Margot Robbie attends the "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" world premiere - Arrivals at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on March 1, 2016 in New York City
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Parting ways with her signature messy updos, Robbie opted for a stylish ponytail. Her loose, soft curls were pulled back high while her front pieces were twisted on the top of her head.

Summer Blonde

Margot Robbie attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City
Larry Busacca/Getty

Attending the 2016 Met Gala, Robbie kept it lowkey with her 'do, wearing her platinum blonde hair in soft, barely there waves down her back.

Wet and Wild

Margot Robbie attends the 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' World Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square on September 20, 2017 in London, England
John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty

Proving that she can pull off any trending style, Robbie nailed the sexy wet hair look while attending the world premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin in 2017.

Accessorized Top Knot

Margot Robbie attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

At the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Robbie opted for a chic top knot that featured a flirty twist — a black velvet ribbon bow.

Half-Up Half-Down

Margot Robbie attends the photo call for Columbia Pictures' 'Peter Rabbit' at The London Hotel on February 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Emma McIntyre/Getty

If anyone can achieve a laid-back, messy look and make it chic, it's Robbie. Attending a photo call for Peter Rabbit in 2018, she tossed her hair in a half-up, half-down top knot.

Space Buns

Margot Robbie Hair
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic ; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Photographed at the premiere of Peter Rabbit in 2018, the actress chose low-knotted space buns with baby hairs framing her face.

Blunt Cut

Margot Robbie attends the Peter Rabbit Australian Premiere on March 17, 2018 in Sydney, Australia
James D. Morgan/Getty

Robbie gave her blunt cut a stylish twist by swapping out her beach waves for retro flipped-out ends in 2018.

Classic and Chic

Margot Robbie at the "Mary Queen of Scots" Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on November 16, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Vera Anderson/WireImage

This clean, classic hairstyle was an easy win for Robbie. The half-up, half-down look was topped with a black velvet bow, which is just icing on the cake.

Blonde Balayage

Margot Robbie poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2019
LOIC VENANCE / AFP

When attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, Robbie stunned with soft, blown-out curls highlighting her golden blonde balayage.

Face-Framing Braids

Margot Robbie attends the photocall for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Robbie showed off another screenshot-worthy hairstyle at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, walking the carpet with two face-framing braids on each side of her face.

'70s 'Do

Margot Robbie arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019
VALERIE MACON/AFP

At the 2019 premiere of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Robbie styled her hair with '70s-inspired curls, on theme with her character from the film.

Beach Waves

Margot Robbie attends a Special Screening of Liongate's "Bombshell" at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2019 in Westwood, California
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Straying away from her side part, Robbie went for a stark middle part and casual waves at a special screening of Bombshell in 2019.

Grown-Out Roots

Margot Robbie attends the "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn" World Premiere at the BFI IMAX on January 29, 2020 in London, England
Lia Toby/Getty

Robbie embraced the grown-out roots trend on the red carpet, letting her natural brown hair weave into her platinum blonde.

Glossy Low Bun

Margot Robbie attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England
Mike Marsland/WireImage

In 2020, Robbie was still loving the easy-does-it hairstyles. At the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards, she swept her hair back in a glossy updo with thick tendrils set free to frame her face.

Banging Pony

Margot Robbie attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty

Robbie wore one of her most iconic hairstyles to the 2021 Oscars. The actress showed up with her noticeably darker hair pulled back into a low pony with her blunt bangs on full display.

Curtain Call

Margot Robbie
Randy Holmes/Getty

Robbie has styled her bangs in various ways, but she embraced a trending look while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2022. She took center stage with '70s-inspired curtain bangs that were all the rage at the time.

Hello Bombshell

Margot Robbie at the world premiere of "Amsterdam" held at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

Robbie went with a classically beautiful style at the world premiere of Amsterdam in 2022. Showing off her golden "bronde" tone, the actress left her hair in loose silky curls, tucking one side behind her ear.

Dark Side

Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England
Jeff Spicer/Getty

The Australian actress showed up to the European premiere of Amsterdam in 2022 with a darker hue than her usual bright blond. She left her locks hanging loosely around her face, letting her new color take center stage.

Sleek and Straight

Margot Robbie at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Robbie switched things up at The Academy's 13th Governors Awards in 2022 with a pin-straight look. Much longer than her typical lob, the actress styled her honey-blonde hair with a simple middle part.

Wrapped With a Bow

Margot Robbie at ‘BAFTA: A Life in Pictures with Margot Robbie’, supported by TCL Mobile at BAFTA’s 195 Piccadilly headquarters on November 22, 2022 in London, England
John Phillips/Getty

When Robbie styles an updo, she occasionally adds an interesting detail. At the 2022 BAFTA: A Life in Pictures event, she pulled back her tousled half-up, half-down 'do with an elegant black bow for a glamorous finish.

Peekaboo Pieces

Margot Robbie arrives at the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

At the Global Premiere screening of Babylon, Robbie went with a daring look by tucking the majority of her hair into her hooded Alaiai dress. However, the actress left a few strategically placed, face-framing pieces out, adding to the glam effect.

Twisted Low Bun

Margot Robbie attends the UK Premiere of "BABYLON" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on January 12, 2023 in London, England
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Robbie chose a stylish yet playful look for the U.K. premiere of Babylon. With a slightly more polished feel than a messy bun, her loose curls were pulled back into a low twist at her nape.

Low-Key Waves

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party

James Gourley/Getty

No press run will ever take the cake quite like Robbie’s Barbie tour — it practically deserves an award itself. For one event in Sydney, Australia, the actress walked the pink carpet in one of her signature styles: undone, tousled waves with a middle part.

Mermaidcore

Margot Robbie poses for photos during 'Barbie' film Photocall at Mexico City

Carlos Tischler/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing/Getty

During a photocall in Mexico City, Robbie debuted yet another Barbie-inspired hair look. Mirroring the 1992 Totally Hair Barbie, the actress opted for a '90s-inspired crimped look with a voluminous, deep side part.

Retro Pony

Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Attending the world premiere of the film in L.A., Robie not only dressed like the 1960s Barbie’s Solo in the Spotlight doll to a T, but her glam ponytail was perfection. Embodying the ‘60s, Robbie opted for a vintage-inspired high ponytail with a swooping side fringe

First Lady

Margot Robbie attends a press conference for "Barbie" on July 03, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

While staying in the '60s, Robbie attended the press conference for Barbie in Seoul, South Korea, and channeled Sparkling Pink Barbie. The actress ushered in retro vibes of the 1964 doll with sleek pin curls with a side part. She complimented the voluminous 'do with a bright pink bedazzled fascinator with a bow.

Vintage Elegance

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere

Gareth Cattermole/Getty 

Robbie was the star of the show at the European premiere of Barbie, stunning in a Vivienne Westwood gown that expertly channeled the 1960s Enchanted Evening Barbie. She continued the spot-on look with an elegant updo, wearing her hair in a tousled style with a middle part and face-framing tendrils.