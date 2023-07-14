Margot Robbie Kept Her Skin Barbie-Perfect Using 2 Things That You Already Have in Your Kitchen

Margot Robbie had a special secret to keeping her skin flawless like Barbie.

The movie’s on-set skin expert Jasmina Vico revealed to British Vogue that she used several methods to keep the film’s stars, including Robbie, 33, free from onscreen blemishes — which involved over-the-counter things people may already have in their kitchens.

One trick Vico said she and lead makeup artist Ivana Primorac would use to treat the actors’ blemishes was a pre-makeup concoction made up of “salicylic acid and ice.”

“Ice reduces the heat and inflammation, then salicylic acid helps unclog the pores,” Vico said.

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Another trick Vico utilized? Using crushed aspirin — an over-the-counter drug used to reduce pain and inflammation — mixed with water for an on-the-spot treatment to immediately reduce pimple inflammation.

You heard it here — water and aspirin are good for more than just hydration and pain! They can also help your skin.

When it came to making Robbie’s skin glow, Vico said ice was also a key ingredient — as well as a cleansing tea.

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. James Gourley/Getty Images

“We did lots of depuffing and lymphatic drainage – we used lots of ice balls,” Vico told British Vogue.

Vico, a Croatian native, also gave the stars some of the most popular tea from her country containing milk thistle, which she says “cleanses your liver.”

“When that happens, our liver automatically produces more glutathione, which then makes the skin more radiant. One of the most important ingredients within it is silymarin, which is now featured a lot in skincare formulas.”

Though all these methods worked for Robbie and her fellow Barbies and Kens, it's always a good idea to check with your own skincare experts before trying these methods on yourself as everyone's skin is different. No method is foolproof!

Robbie put her best face forward when she stepped out in two reimagined versions of the iconic doll’s looks at the European premiere of the movie in London. First, Robbie embodied the 1960s Enchanted Evening Barbie in the custom Vivienne Westwood couture Moonlight gown she wore on the premiere’s red carpet, Mukamal confirmed on Instagram.

Then the actress quickly slipped into a bright red corset mini-dress from British-Turkish designer, Dilara Findikoglu, mimicking a version of a 1962 Barbie doll.

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited,” she said. “We're pairing Barbie references with great designers.”

As the movie’s titular character, Robbie has her own simple take on the doll’s over-the-top glamour. “Well, it's not subtle, but it's very fun!”