Margot Robbie's Hairstylist on Creating Her 'High-Glamour Doll-Like' Updo for the 'Barbie' Premiere (Exclusive)

Bryce Scarlett tells PEOPLE that he drew inspiration from Robbie's Schiaparelli gown

By
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields is a Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. She has been working at the brand since 2005 and has 17 years reporting and writing, and eight years editing style and beauty content for the brand.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 11:43AM EDT
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Margot Robbie poses at the Barbie premiere. Photo:

Michael Buckner/Variety

It’s a Barbie world — and Margot Robbie is owning it.

For the July 9 world premiere of the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie in Los Angeles, Robbie wore yet another Barbie doll-inspired look. For the highly anticipated pink carpet, the actress stepped out in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown made to look like Solo in the Spotlight Barbie from the 1960s. She finished it off with more than 350 carats of Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Her look wouldn’t be complete, though, without a hairstyle to match. And that’s where her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, came in.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Margot Robbie poses at the Barbie premiere.

Michael Buckner/Variety

Scarlett, who has been working with Robbie since 2016, tells PEOPLE that the ponytail he created for the premiere is a “high-glamour doll-like” style reminiscent of the “volume and structure of the 1960s.” He also took inspiration from the “incredible shape” of her bustier Schiaparelli dress, made with sequin embroidery and a multi-layered tulle hem.

To create the look, Scarlett detangled then washed Robbie’s hair with Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo and Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Lightweight Liquid Conditioner to get it ready to be styled. He applied Redken Quick Blowout from the roots to cut down on blow-dry time, before adding heat protectant and Redken Big Blowout for volume.

Once Robbie’s hair was dry and ready, Scarlett went in with Velcro rollers and set the hair in large sections. After her hair had cooled, he put it up in a ponytail, leaving 2 inches of hair down at her hairline.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Margot Robbie poses at the Barbie premiere.

Michael Buckner/Variety

Scarlett set the ponytail in 2-inch curls, along with the section of hair at the hairline that was left out. Once those curls were set, he brushed them out gently with a Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler and worked the bangs and ponytail into the desired ‘60s-esque shape. When he was satisfied, he set it all in place with Redken Max Hold Hairspray.

Though Robbie’s Old Hollywood glam ponytail had an almost simple feel to it, Scarlett tells PEOPLE that it’s anything but: “A ponytail gives the look of ease and effortlessness, but it is actually more complicated than most hairstyles we do.”

Scarlett, who says he first saw Robbie’s Schiaparelli gown two months ago and started planning this hairstyle back then, adds that the drama of the high ponytail is what he loves most about this look — because from the side, you can really see the tautness of the hair and the perfect swirls of each curl. 

Plus, you can’t help but truly see Barbie when you look at her. 

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Margot Robbie poses at the Barbie premiere.

Christopher Polk/WWD

“​​We’ve worked really hard to recreate these iconic looks while still making sure Margot’s modern glamour shines through,” he tells PEOPLE of working alongside Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, to outfit the actress in styles that evoke Barbie nostalgia but still feel true to Robbie’s style. “This press tour has been more creative and inspired than anything we’ve done before. Having such a clear and iconic template to build off of has been a dream.”

On the press tour leading up to the Hollywood premiere, Robbie dressed in everything from Versace to Balmain, Chanel to Hervé Léger. Mukamal found inspiration in Barbies from across the decades, tapping top fashion houses to create looks for Robbie that blended the past and the present — bringing Barbie into today. 

Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For each stop on the press tour, Scarlett worked hand in hand with Mukamal — as well as makeup artist Pati Dubroff — to create Robbie’s looks. Every last detail, down to the rhinestone phone she carried as Day to Night Barbie in South Korea, was selected with intent — and with the most heartfelt nod to Barbie.

See Robbie as the titular character, alongside Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef and more, in Barbie when it hits theaters on July 21.

Related Articles
Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie Dresses as '80s-Inspired 'Day to Night' Barbie in South Korea — Complete with Rhinestone Phone
Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall ; 1961 Singer
Margot Robbie Channels 1960s Barbie in Sparkly Black Dress and Gloves at L.A. Premiere — See the Look!
Actress Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, Day to Night Barbie 1985
Margot Robbie Keeps Dressing Like an Actual Barbie Doll — and Fans Can't Get Enough
Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Press Tour Look Was Originally Modeled by Claudia Schiffer in the '90s
Margot Robbie Channels Barbie in Pink Versace Mini Dress Inspired by Claudia Schiffer's Look from 1994
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Margot Robbie Debuts Crimped Hairstyle as 'Totally Hair' Barbie
Margot Robbie looked every inch the Barbie girl upon her arrival in Australia
Margot Robbie Pops in Barbie Pink as She Arrives in Australia — See The Photos!
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Brings Vintage 'Barbie' Glam to Sydney During the Film's Press Tour
The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview
Watch the ‘Barbie’ Cast Dress Their Barbie Dolls for a Punk-Themed Met Gala and as ‘Baked Potato Couture’ Superheroes
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Channels Barbie at Photo Call for New Movie with Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig
Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse
Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse — Complete with Waterless Pool, Hot Pink Kitchen and Large Slide
Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie Wows in Velvet Corset for 'Asteroid City' Premiere Red Carpet
Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England
Tom Hiddleston Watches Wimbledon in London, Plus Ice Spice, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and More
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for a photo during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' movie premiere, at Plaza Parque Toreo
Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie Bring 'Barbie' to Mexico, Plus Kesha, Jared Leto, Gigi Hadid and More
Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Sydney Sweeney Officially Debuts Her Blonder 'Sun-Kissed' Hair at Couture Fashion Week (Exclusive)
Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Ryan Gosling (L) and Margot Robbie pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Barbie" at the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Totally Barbie and Ken in Matching Pink Looks at CinemaCon