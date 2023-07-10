Margot Robbie's Hairstylist on Creating Her 'High-Glamour Doll-Like' Updo for the 'Barbie' Premiere (Exclusive)

It’s a Barbie world — and Margot Robbie is owning it.

For the July 9 world premiere of the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie in Los Angeles, Robbie wore yet another Barbie doll-inspired look. For the highly anticipated pink carpet, the actress stepped out in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown made to look like Solo in the Spotlight Barbie from the 1960s. She finished it off with more than 350 carats of Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Her look wouldn’t be complete, though, without a hairstyle to match. And that’s where her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, came in.

Scarlett, who has been working with Robbie since 2016, tells PEOPLE that the ponytail he created for the premiere is a “high-glamour doll-like” style reminiscent of the “volume and structure of the 1960s.” He also took inspiration from the “incredible shape” of her bustier Schiaparelli dress, made with sequin embroidery and a multi-layered tulle hem.

To create the look, Scarlett detangled then washed Robbie’s hair with Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo and Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Lightweight Liquid Conditioner to get it ready to be styled. He applied Redken Quick Blowout from the roots to cut down on blow-dry time, before adding heat protectant and Redken Big Blowout for volume.

Once Robbie’s hair was dry and ready, Scarlett went in with Velcro rollers and set the hair in large sections. After her hair had cooled, he put it up in a ponytail, leaving 2 inches of hair down at her hairline.

Scarlett set the ponytail in 2-inch curls, along with the section of hair at the hairline that was left out. Once those curls were set, he brushed them out gently with a Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler and worked the bangs and ponytail into the desired ‘60s-esque shape. When he was satisfied, he set it all in place with Redken Max Hold Hairspray.

Though Robbie’s Old Hollywood glam ponytail had an almost simple feel to it, Scarlett tells PEOPLE that it’s anything but: “A ponytail gives the look of ease and effortlessness, but it is actually more complicated than most hairstyles we do.”

Scarlett, who says he first saw Robbie’s Schiaparelli gown two months ago and started planning this hairstyle back then, adds that the drama of the high ponytail is what he loves most about this look — because from the side, you can really see the tautness of the hair and the perfect swirls of each curl.

Plus, you can’t help but truly see Barbie when you look at her.

“​​We’ve worked really hard to recreate these iconic looks while still making sure Margot’s modern glamour shines through,” he tells PEOPLE of working alongside Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, to outfit the actress in styles that evoke Barbie nostalgia but still feel true to Robbie’s style. “This press tour has been more creative and inspired than anything we’ve done before. Having such a clear and iconic template to build off of has been a dream.”

On the press tour leading up to the Hollywood premiere, Robbie dressed in everything from Versace to Balmain, Chanel to Hervé Léger. Mukamal found inspiration in Barbies from across the decades, tapping top fashion houses to create looks for Robbie that blended the past and the present — bringing Barbie into today.

For each stop on the press tour, Scarlett worked hand in hand with Mukamal — as well as makeup artist Pati Dubroff — to create Robbie’s looks. Every last detail, down to the rhinestone phone she carried as Day to Night Barbie in South Korea, was selected with intent — and with the most heartfelt nod to Barbie.

See Robbie as the titular character, alongside Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef and more, in Barbie when it hits theaters on July 21.