Margot Robbie Keeps Dressing Like an Actual Barbie Doll — and Fans Can't Get Enough

There's no denying that Margot Robbie — and her stylist Andrew Mukamal — are completely devoted to the Barbie bit, making fans all over the world go wild every time she steps onto a red carpet. As the titular character in the July 21 Barbie movie, 33-year-old Robbie has stepped out in a number of hot pink outfits fit for the Mattel doll.

Taking it a step further, though, Robbie and Mukamal have crafted a press tour wardrobe that is so utterly perfect, it was actually ripped from the closet of Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse itself. Don't believe us? Here is every single time Robbie has dressed in a Barbie doll outfit while promoting her film — completely with side-by-side photos of the dolls Mukamal used as inspiration.