Lifestyle Style Margot Robbie Keeps Dressing Like an Actual Barbie Doll — and Fans Can't Get Enough See the iconic Barbie dolls that inspired her best looks By Hedy Phillips Hedy Phillips Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 4, 2023 06:19PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Margot Robbie dresses as a Barbie doll during the 'Barbie' press tour. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Mattel, Chung Sung-Jun/Getty, Mattel There's no denying that Margot Robbie — and her stylist Andrew Mukamal — are completely devoted to the Barbie bit, making fans all over the world go wild every time she steps onto a red carpet. As the titular character in the July 21 Barbie movie, 33-year-old Robbie has stepped out in a number of hot pink outfits fit for the Mattel doll. Taking it a step further, though, Robbie and Mukamal have crafted a press tour wardrobe that is so utterly perfect, it was actually ripped from the closet of Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse itself. Don't believe us? Here is every single time Robbie has dressed in a Barbie doll outfit while promoting her film — completely with side-by-side photos of the dolls Mukamal used as inspiration. It's a Barbie World! See the Best Photos from the 'Barbie' Press Tour 01 of 05 Pink & Fabulous Barbie — 2015 Margot Robbie attends a 'Barbie' event. Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Mattel Stylist Andrew Mukamal started strong with the June 25 photocall in Los Angeles. He dressed Margot Robbie in a pink and white polka-dot Valentino mini dress with a crisscross neckline reminiscent of a Pink & Fabulous Barbie from 2015. This Barbie also wore a pink and white polka-dot look. Robbie even wore the same bright yellow bag as her doll counterpart. 02 of 05 The Original Barbie — 1959 Margot Robbie attends a 'Barbie' event. MTRX / BACKGRID, Mattel There was no way Margot Robbie would be able to make it through this press tour without dressing as the Original barbie, circa 1959. She did just that in Sydney. To channel Barbie's black-and-white-stripped bathing suit, Robbie wore a black-and-white-stripped Herve Leger bandage dress and the perfect white cat-eye sunglasses. 03 of 05 Day to Night Barbie — 1985 Margot Robbie attends a 'Barbie' event. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Mattel Margot Robbie stepped out in South Korea ready to show off two looks in one with Day to Night Barbie from 1985. She showcased the Barbie's first look in her daytime gear: a hot pink Versace skirt suit with a pink and white hat and pink handbag. She truly threw it back to the '80s, though, with her rhinestone phone! 04 of 05 Day to Night Barbie — 1985 Margot Robbie attends a 'Barbie' event. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty, Mattel For her nighttime portion of Day to Night Barbie, Margot Robbie stepped into another Versace look, this one a tulle skirted confection with a shimmery beaded bodice. She wore matching pink heels and carried a matching pink bag. 05 of 05 Sparkling Pink Barbie — 1964 Margot Robbie attend a 'Barbie' event. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Mattel While still in South Korea, Margot Robbie went back to the 1960s and channeled Sparkling Pink Barbie. She dressed in a retro-feeling Moschino look reminiscent of the Barbie from 1964, though Robbie's look was decidedly more bright and sexy. She completed her look with a heart-shaped bag and fascinator.