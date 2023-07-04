Margot Robbie Keeps Dressing Like an Actual Barbie Doll — and Fans Can't Get Enough

See the iconic Barbie dolls that inspired her best looks

Published on July 4, 2023 06:19PM EDT
Actress Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, Day to Night Barbie 1985
Margot Robbie dresses as a Barbie doll during the 'Barbie' press tour. Photo:

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Mattel, Chung Sung-Jun/Getty, Mattel

There's no denying that Margot Robbie — and her stylist Andrew Mukamal — are completely devoted to the Barbie bit, making fans all over the world go wild every time she steps onto a red carpet. As the titular character in the July 21 Barbie movie, 33-year-old Robbie has stepped out in a number of hot pink outfits fit for the Mattel doll.

Taking it a step further, though, Robbie and Mukamal have crafted a press tour wardrobe that is so utterly perfect, it was actually ripped from the closet of Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse itself. Don't believe us? Here is every single time Robbie has dressed in a Barbie doll outfit while promoting her film — completely with side-by-side photos of the dolls Mukamal used as inspiration.

01 of 05

Pink & Fabulous Barbie — 2015

Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Barbie Pink and Fabulous 2015
Margot Robbie attends a 'Barbie' event.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Mattel

Stylist Andrew Mukamal started strong with the June 25 photocall in Los Angeles. He dressed Margot Robbie in a pink and white polka-dot Valentino mini dress with a crisscross neckline reminiscent of a Pink & Fabulous Barbie from 2015. This Barbie also wore a pink and white polka-dot look. Robbie even wore the same bright yellow bag as her doll counterpart.

02 of 05

The Original Barbie — 1959

Margot Robbie, Original Barbie Doll
Margot Robbie attends a 'Barbie' event.

MTRX / BACKGRID, Mattel

There was no way Margot Robbie would be able to make it through this press tour without dressing as the Original barbie, circa 1959. She did just that in Sydney. To channel Barbie's black-and-white-stripped bathing suit, Robbie wore a black-and-white-stripped Herve Leger bandage dress and the perfect white cat-eye sunglasses.

03 of 05

Day to Night Barbie — 1985

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie attends a 'Barbie' event.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Mattel

Margot Robbie stepped out in South Korea ready to show off two looks in one with Day to Night Barbie from 1985. She showcased the Barbie's first look in her daytime gear: a hot pink Versace skirt suit with a pink and white hat and pink handbag. She truly threw it back to the '80s, though, with her rhinestone phone!

04 of 05

Day to Night Barbie — 1985

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023, Day to Night Barbie 1985
Margot Robbie attends a 'Barbie' event.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty, Mattel

For her nighttime portion of Day to Night Barbie, Margot Robbie stepped into another Versace look, this one a tulle skirted confection with a shimmery beaded bodice. She wore matching pink heels and carried a matching pink bag.

05 of 05

Sparkling Pink Barbie — 1964

Actress Margot Robbie attends a press conference for "Barbie" on July 03, 2023 in Seoul, Barbie Sparkling Pink Doll 1964
Margot Robbie attend a 'Barbie' event.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Mattel

While still in South Korea, Margot Robbie went back to the 1960s and channeled Sparkling Pink Barbie. She dressed in a retro-feeling Moschino look reminiscent of the Barbie from 1964, though Robbie's look was decidedly more bright and sexy. She completed her look with a heart-shaped bag and fascinator.

