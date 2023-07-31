Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Character Encountered the Stylish and Comfy Sandals Celebrities Constantly Wear

By now you’ve likely seen the Barbie movie — and if not, you can expect to see Margot Robbie as “stereotypical Barbie” wearing glamorous pink dresses and stiletto heels as she works to save Barbie Land throughout the film.

But towards the end of the movie, the actress made us do a double take when her character encountered an unexpected shoe choice: Birkenstock sandals. (Unsurprisingly, they were pink!) In the film, Robbie appears to be wearing the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Nubuck Leather Sandal in rose.

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Celebrities have been wearing Birkenstock sandals for years — everyone from Katie Holmes to Gigi Hadid to Reese Witherspoon has worn the staple summer shoes. And there’s one style that’s a favorite among celebrities and shoppers alike: the Arizona sandals.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals in Old Rose Nubuck

Zappos

The Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals have the brand’s iconic double straps and are a similar silhouette to the Arizona sandals, but they feature slightly bigger buckles, helping to better secure your feet as you walk around. The buckles are also adjustable for a better fit.

The suede upper is made of genuine leather that’s soft and breathable. And to keep your feet cool, the sandals are made with an inner leather lining that helps wick away moisture, making them a top choice for summer. The open toe box also helps let air in.

Birkenstock sandals are known for their signature cork footbed that molds to the shape of your feet. The shoes also have a pronounced arch and a deep heel cup that helps distribute the weight of your feet more evenly for all-day comfort. And the flexible EVA outsole offers shock-absorbing support as well as traction.

“I've been wearing these shoes for years because they are so comfortable,” one five-star reviewer said, adding that they have 10 pairs. “This is a sandal that I can live in all summer.”

Another person shared that they “love” the big buckle style: “The buckles are super cute and give them a little more modern look.”

“They go with everything,” someone else said.

Whether you’re wearing them with denim shorts, a breezy maxi skirt, or with jeans and a tank like Robbie, Birkenstock sandals are a staple shoe that will certainly streamline your summer closet. Shop the Arizona Big Buckle Sandals in more colors below.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals in Sandcastle Nubuck

Zappos

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals in Dove Gray Nubuck

Zappos

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals in Mars Red Nubuck

Zappos

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals in Black Nubuck

Zappos

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

