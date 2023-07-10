Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere

Margot Robbie and Tom Acklery are in Barbie Land!

On Sunday, Robbie and her husband Ackerley, both 33, appeared together at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall for the world premiere of the star's new movie Barbie.

Robbie, who stars as Barbie herself in the comedy from filmmaker Greta Gerwig, dropped the film's pink theme for its premiere as she arrived in a sparkling black gown complete with additional sleeved gloves and a diamond necklace, which appeared to match a Barbie doll's costume from a 1960 Mattel toy.

Meanwhile, Ackerley — a producer on the film who has been married to Robbie since 2016 — matched his wife with a simple black tuxedo. Ackerley could be seen placing his hand around Robbie's waist as the couple posed for photos together on Barbie's appropriately pink-colored red carpet.

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française; Ackerley worked as an assistant director on the film, while Robbie costarred with Michelle Williams and Kristin Scott Thomas. They began dating the following year and tied the knot in 2016.



Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" on July 09, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast in December 2016. Shortly after news broke that Robbie and Ackerley — who didn't publicly announce their engagement prior to the wedding — had exchanged vows, Robbie confirmed the news with a cheeky Instagram post in which she gave her husband a kiss and showed off a diamond ring.

Robbie and Ackerley, who rarely make public appearances together, maintain a working relationship on top of their romantic partnership. In 2014, they co-founded a production company alongside friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr called LuckyChap Entertainment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LuckyChap — and by extension Robbie and Ackerley — have since gone on to produced several films and television series together, including the Robbie-starring films I, Tonya, Birds of Prey and Barbie. The married couple have also produced Oscar-winning films like Promising Young Woman together through the company.



Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to Ackerley's IMDb page, he is set to also produce Robbie's yet-to-be-titled Ocean's Eleven movie, among other upcoming projects.



The producer has been seen with Robbie multiple times during her Barbie press tour, previously making appearances at red carpet events in Korea and Australia prior to Sunday's world premiere in Los Angeles.



Barbie is in theaters July 21.

