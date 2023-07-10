Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, who produce Robbie's films together through their production company LuckyChap Entertainment, married in 2016

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 12:50PM EDT
Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley at the world premiere of 'Barbie'. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Margot Robbie and Tom Acklery are in Barbie Land!

On Sunday, Robbie and her husband Ackerley, both 33, appeared together at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall for the world premiere of the star's new movie Barbie.

Robbie, who stars as Barbie herself in the comedy from filmmaker Greta Gerwig, dropped the film's pink theme for its premiere as she arrived in a sparkling black gown complete with additional sleeved gloves and a diamond necklace, which appeared to match a Barbie doll's costume from a 1960 Mattel toy.

Meanwhile, Ackerley — a producer on the film who has been married to Robbie since 2016 — matched his wife with a simple black tuxedo. Ackerley could be seen placing his hand around Robbie's waist as the couple posed for photos together on Barbie's appropriately pink-colored red carpet.

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française; Ackerley worked as an assistant director on the film, while Robbie costarred with Michelle Williams and Kristin Scott Thomas. They began dating the following year and tied the knot in 2016.

Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" on July 09, 2023.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast in December 2016. Shortly after news broke that Robbie and Ackerley — who didn't publicly announce their engagement prior to the wedding — had exchanged vows, Robbie confirmed the news with a cheeky Instagram post in which she gave her husband a kiss and showed off a diamond ring.

Robbie and Ackerley, who rarely make public appearances together, maintain a working relationship on top of their romantic partnership. In 2014, they co-founded a production company alongside friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr called LuckyChap Entertainment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LuckyChap — and by extension Robbie and Ackerley — have since gone on to produced several films and television series together, including the Robbie-starring films I, TonyaBirds of Prey and Barbie. The married couple have also produced Oscar-winning films like Promising Young Woman together through the company.

Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to Ackerley's IMDb page, he is set to also produce Robbie's yet-to-be-titled Ocean's Eleven movie, among other upcoming projects.

The producer has been seen with Robbie multiple times during her Barbie press tour, previously making appearances at red carpet events in Korea and Australia prior to Sunday's world premiere in Los Angeles.

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

Related Articles
Margot Robbie and producer Tom Ackerley attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Margot Robbie's Husband? All About Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall ; 1961 Singer
Margot Robbie Channels 1960s Barbie in Sparkly Black Dress and Gloves at L.A. Premiere — See the Look!
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
All the Amazing Outfits from the 'Barbie' Movie Premiere
Margot Robbie looked every inch the Barbie girl upon her arrival in Australia
Margot Robbie Pops in Barbie Pink as She Arrives in Australia — See The Photos!
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Margot Robbie Debuts Crimped Hairstyle as 'Totally Hair' Barbie
Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
'Barbie' First Reactions Praise 'Great' Margot Robbie and Tease 'Oscar Buzz' for Ryan Gosling as Ken
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Brings Vintage 'Barbie' Glam to Sydney During the Film's Press Tour
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Margot Robbie's Hairstylist on Creating Her 'High-Glamour Doll-Like' Updo for the 'Barbie' Premiere (Exclusive)
Barbie PEOPLE Special Edition Cover
Inside PEOPLE's Special 'Barbie' Issue: Sleepovers, Group Chats, Mandated Pink Days and More! (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie Dresses as '80s-Inspired 'Day to Night' Barbie in South Korea — Complete with Rhinestone Phone
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Channels Barbie at Photo Call for New Movie with Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig
Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
It's a Barbie World! See the Best Photos from the 'Barbie' Press Tour
Dolly Parton attends the Dolly Parton Album Press Conference at Four Seasons Hotel
Dolly Parton Celebrates Her New Music in London, Plus Kendall Jenner in N.Y.C., Heidi Klum and More
Kitsch (hair accessories)Â 
Here's Every Barbie Fashion and Beauty Collection You Need to Shop Before You Watch the Movie
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Simu Liu Says He and Girlfriend Allison Hsu 'Fight for Time Together' During 'Packed Summer' (Exclusive)
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Tom Cruise Is Doing an 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Double Feature Too: 'Doesn't Get More Explosive'