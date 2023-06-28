'Margarita Burn' Is a Real Skin Condition Caused by the Lime-Infused Cocktail

Too many margaritas can cause a severe hangover — but they can also cause a bad sunburn.

"Margarita burn" is a real skin condition that dermatologists say they see during the summer months, according to a report in Verywell Health.

The problem isn’t the tequila, but rather a class of chemicals called furocoumarins, which are found in the citrus fruits, typically lime, used to make the popular summertime cocktail.

Margarita burn, or phytophotodermatitis, is a specific type of sunburn that results when citrus juice stays on the skin and is then exposed to the sun.

Symptoms range from redness and itchiness to more severe reactions like fluid-filled blisters, raised bumps, swelling, and pain, Dr. Melanie Palm, a board-certified dermatologist at Art of Skin MD in San Diego, Calif., told Verywell Health.

Spilling citrus juice on your skin or leaving it around your mouth after sipping a cocktail — and then exposing it to the sun — can cause 'margarita burn'. Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added that this type of burn is called "margarita burn" because it’s commonly seen during the summer months, when people are slicing citrus fruits for cocktails.

But while it’s nicknamed after the popular cocktail, margaritas aren’t the only cause of the burn — and adults aren’t the only ones at risk.

Parents who slice lemons for lemonade, for example, then don’t wash their hands thoroughly before touching their children can inadvertently leave citrus juice on their skin.

And while the furocoumarins in citrus fruits are the main causes of margarita burn, the chemical compound is found in other foods as well, such as carrots, celery, figs, parsnips and fennel.

Preventative measures — such as thoroughly washing your hands after handling citrus fruits, avoiding touching other people if you’re preparing food and covering up if you’re sitting outside drinking or eating — are the best ways to avoid margarita burn, because you won’t know you’ve got one until it pops up.

Wash your hands well after slicing citrus fruits to avoid 'margarita burn'. Getty

“It’s unfortunately difficult to know if you have been affected until after it is too late,” Dr. Jennifer Gordon, a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas, told Verywell Health. “Usually you start to see splotchy areas of red and sometimes blistering. This will calm over time and become pink to brown and eventually resolve.”

The good news? Like most sunburns, margarita burn should resolve on its own in a couple of days. However, the severity of the burn may require medical attention.

“While most mild cases of phytophotodermatitis clear up on their own with over-the-counter creams, it’s critical to see your doctor if you don’t see an improvement after several days,” Palm told Verywell Health. Otherwise, she advises to use “cool washcloths and hypochlorous acid spray to soothe the affected areas.”

And, of course, think twice before wasting away in Margaritaville — or at least wash your hands.