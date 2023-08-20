Lifestyle Style Margaret Qualley Wears Chic White Flats for Her Wedding to Jack Antonoff The 'Maid' actress, 28, and music producer, 39, married in a star-studded ceremony in New Jersey on Saturday By Escher Walcott Escher Walcott Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 20, 2023 07:16AM EDT Trending Videos Margaret Qualley wears flats to her wedding. Photo: THEIMAGEDIRECT.COM Margaret Qualley made a statement with her bridal footwear at her wedding on Saturday. The Maid star, 28, wore white Mary Jane flats, in a chic departure from heels, as she married Jack Antonoff in front of family and friends in New Jersey this weekend. Along with her stylish choice of shoe, Qualley wore a plunging white halter neck wedding dress, tied with a bow at the back. The actress wore her hair in a chic bob and kept her accessories simple, wearing just a pair of crystal drop earrings and opting for subtle make-up. Qualley was pictured beaming in her full bridal look as she walked hand-in-hand with her new husband to their post-wedding party following their nuptials. Antonoff, 39, looked smart in a black suit and tie and white shirt. Qualley joins a few other celebrities who have opted for flats on their wedding day, including Mandy Moore, Keira Knightley, and Zoë Kravitz for her nuptials to ex-husband actor Karl Glusman in 2019. Qualley married Antonoff in white Mary Jane flats in New Jersey on Saturday. TheImageDirect.com Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Are Married Among the star-studded guests at Qualley and Antonoff’s wedding ceremony were Kravitz, 34, Channing Tatum, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. Qualley’s mother, Andie MacDowell, also attended. She looked radiant in a blue and green floral-print maxi dress decorated with a flower ornament at the waist. Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and More Attend Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Rehearsal Dinner The couple's fathers, Rick Antonoff and Paul Qualley, were photographed sharing a laugh amid the wedding festivities on Saturday. On Friday, Qualley was photographed attending her rehearsal dinner wearing another white off-the-shoulder dress, with half-sleeves and a pleated skirt. She wore the same Mary Jane flats she wore to her wedding the next day. Qualley and Antonoff got engaged in May 2022. A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE after Qualley sparked speculation earlier that same month when she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger at the Cannes Film Festival. The pair began dating in the summer of 2021. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Qualley later confirmed the engagement herself as she showed her ring in a photo carousel on her since-deleted Instagram page. In one pic, she showed off her ring while cuddling with her fiancé. Another photo captured her giving the Bleachers singer a kiss. "Oh I love him!" she gushed in her caption. Qualley and Anotnoff went public with their romance in early 2022 as they mde their debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards.