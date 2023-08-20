Margaret Qualley Wears Chic White Flats for Her Wedding to Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley made a statement with her bridal footwear at her wedding on Saturday.

The Maid star, 28, wore white Mary Jane flats, in a chic departure from heels, as she married Jack Antonoff in front of family and friends in New Jersey this weekend.

Along with her stylish choice of shoe, Qualley wore a plunging white halter neck wedding dress, tied with a bow at the back. The actress wore her hair in a chic bob and kept her accessories simple, wearing just a pair of crystal drop earrings and opting for subtle make-up.

Qualley was pictured beaming in her full bridal look as she walked hand-in-hand with her new husband to their post-wedding party following their nuptials. Antonoff, 39, looked smart in a black suit and tie and white shirt.

Qualley joins a few other celebrities who have opted for flats on their wedding day, including Mandy Moore, Keira Knightley, and Zoë Kravitz for her nuptials to ex-husband actor Karl Glusman in 2019.

Qualley married Antonoff in white Mary Jane flats in New Jersey on Saturday. TheImageDirect.com

Among the star-studded guests at Qualley and Antonoff’s wedding ceremony were Kravitz, 34, Channing Tatum, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. Qualley’s mother, Andie MacDowell, also attended. She looked radiant in a blue and green floral-print maxi dress decorated with a flower ornament at the waist.

The couple's fathers, Rick Antonoff and Paul Qualley, were photographed sharing a laugh amid the wedding festivities on Saturday.

On Friday, Qualley was photographed attending her rehearsal dinner wearing another white off-the-shoulder dress, with half-sleeves and a pleated skirt. She wore the same Mary Jane flats she wore to her wedding the next day.

Qualley and Antonoff got engaged in May 2022. A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE after Qualley sparked speculation earlier that same month when she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger at the Cannes Film Festival. The pair began dating in the summer of 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Qualley later confirmed the engagement herself as she showed her ring in a photo carousel on her since-deleted Instagram page.

In one pic, she showed off her ring while cuddling with her fiancé. Another photo captured her giving the Bleachers singer a kiss. "Oh I love him!" she gushed in her caption.

Qualley and Anotnoff went public with their romance in early 2022 as they mde their debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards.