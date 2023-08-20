Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Head to Wedding After-Party with Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz and More

The couple married in a ceremony in New Jersey on Saturday

Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward
Published on August 20, 2023
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff head to there wedding after party in Long Beach waving and smiling
Photo:

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley continued their wedding celebrations with a star-studded after-party.

The music producer, 39, and the actress, 28, tied the knot on Saturday in New Jersey in a celebration that was attended by family, including Qualley’s mom, Andie MacDowell, and celebrity guests such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.

After the ceremony and reception, the wedding party was photographed heading to an after-party close by, with a smiling Qualley and Antonoff happily waving to onlookers. 

The bride changed from her white halter-neck wedding dress into a second gown — a white mid-length dress with stylish puffed sleeves — though she remained in the Mary Jane flats she had worn earlier in the day.

Antonoff wore the same classic black suit and tie he had sported for the wedding ceremony as he held his new wife’s hand en route to the next stage of their celebrations.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff head to there wedding after party in Long Beach waving and smiling; Taylor Swift,Cara Delevigne

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The happy couple was joined by their celebrity guests at the next location, including Swift, 33, who wore the same chic blue lace dress she sported for the ceremony.

She was accompanied by Cara Delevingne, who wore a low-cut black top and black pants, accessorized with a chic red lip.

Kravitz, 34, meanwhile, was also spotted laughing with Delevingne as they made their way to join the bride and groom.

Earlier in the day, Qualley was photographed holding hands with her husband after the ceremony, wearing a simple white halter dress and matching flats with her hair styled in a short bob.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Michael Kovac/Getty

On Friday night, the then-bride-to-be wore another chic white dress to her rehearsal dinner. Qualley was pictured with her older sister Rainey Qualley, walking arm-in-arm, as she and Antonoff celebrated the eve of their wedding with friends and family.

Qualley's mother, MacDowell, 65, looked radiant in a blue and green floral-print maxi dress on her daughter's special day. The smiling mother-of-the-bride had decorated her outfit with a flower ornament at the waist and wore her curly hair in its natural gray.

Margaret Qualley Jack Antonoff
getty

Rick Antonoff and Paul Qualley — the fathers of the groom and bride, respectively — were pictured sharing a laugh on Saturday amid the celebrations as well.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Qualley and Antonoff were engaged in May 2022, after Qualley sparked speculation earlier that same month when she was spotted sporting a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

