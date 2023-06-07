Maren Morris is standing up for the LGBTQ+ community in a new cover story interview with Billboard.

Speaking with drag performers Eureka O'Hara, Landon Cider, Sasha Colby and Symone, the country singer-songwriter opened up about the more than 450 anti-LGBTQ+ bills currently being considered at the U.S. government state levels.

"The fact is, they don't have solutions for actual problems — this is their niche thing that they get to go off on," said Morris of politicians pushing anti-drag legislation.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas L. Parker declared Tennessee's anti-drag Adult Entertainment Act (AEA) to be unconstitutional, finding that it violates freedom of speech protections.



Sasha Colby, Eureka O'Hara, Maren Morris, Symone and Landon Cider. Munachi Osegbu

In his ruling, Parker, 60, said that the law, which Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed back in March, is both “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.”

Morris spoke to Billboard about how such bills are affecting the culture in southern states. "I’m from Texas, I live in Tennessee, and I do love the community I have there, but these bills almost incentivize us to turn on one another," she said. "They’re rewarding us to turn each other in, which feels kind of like a Nazi Germany thing where we turn on our own communities."

The "Circles Around This Town" performer added that many of the anti-drag "bills are so vague in their language that it's intentionally hard to know where the line is between what is drag and what is not, and it's obviously really meant to eradicate the existence of trans people."

Throughout her career, Morris has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. In the Billboard story, Cider, 42, asked Morris how she would encourage other country stars to stand up for queer people.

Maren Morris at Stagecoach 2022. Timothy Norris/Getty

"I have heard the term 'Shut up and sing' more times than I can count — that’s always the cutesy little threat that they like to make," replied the Grammy winner. "So I would say to my peers who are artists and to record-label heads, publishers, songwriters: I don't think any of us got into this art form to be an activist, but that’s ultimately thrust upon you to exist in this space and to feel like you can sleep at night."

Morris continued, "You’re going to lose fans along the way — that is just part and parcel of being public-facing. But there is a lane that you're widening; I see it year over year at my shows, the crowd feels so diverse and so safe. I know everyone likes money, but is it worth your biography saying that you never picked a side because both sides pay money to buy a T-shirt?"

Elsewhere in the story, the drag performers spoke about how individuals can support the LGBTQ+ community. Symone, 28, encouraged people to "vote," while O'Hara, 32, urged getting involved with pro-LGBTQ+ organizations.

Maren Morris. Munachi Osegbu

"We have organizations like ACLU and places of that nature, every state has those lobbyists — the Tennessee Transgender Political Coalition would be a great one for anyone to donate to," said the We're Here star.

Cider spoke about the importance of being "an active ally," noting, "If you've shared a smile, a laugh, a memory with a queer person, don't let that memory hide in the closet. Take that memory where it counts — to your pulpits, to your family reunions, to the locker rooms, to the places where you know you're going to get s--- on for speaking out for us."

Colby, 38, opened up about her own experience. "I always tell my cis-het friends who have children, 'You don't have to go to every protest and stand on your soapbox. What you do have control over is the kids you created. All you can do is leave this world a little better than you left it. Make those kids allies,'" she said.

