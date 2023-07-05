Marcus Jordan Refutes Dad Michael Saying He Doesn't Approve of Larsa Pippen: 'Everybody Had an Opinion'

"As long as I'm happy, they're happy with whoever I’m dating," Marcus said of his family

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on July 5, 2023 03:11PM EDT
Marcus Jordan Counters Dad Michael Denying His Approval of Larsa Pippen: 'Everybody Had an Opinion at First'
Photo:

Jacob Kupferman/GettyCharles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Marcus Jordan is countering the claim that his father Michael Jordan does not approve of his relationship with Larsa Pippen.

The NBA legend’s son confirmed that the Real Housewives of Miami star has “the Michael Jordan stamp of approval” when the couple sat down for a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday.

"We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she's great,” Marcus, 32, said. “And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with whoever I’m dating.”

“Everybody had an opinion at first,” he continued. “I think there was some shock and interest early on, but I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend CARBONE BEACH

Alexander Tamargo/Getty 

"At least for me, if we're gonna be in the media, I kind of need to introduce you to my mom and my mom's side and my dad's side,” Marcus recalled telling Pippen, 48. “And so, I think that went well and so far, so good.”

“We got the Michael Jordan stamp of approval on Larsa,” ET’s Brice Sander asked.

“Yeah, oh yeah,” Marcus answered.

His response comes days after a TMZ photographer asked Michael, 60, about his son’s relationship with the OnlyFans star when leaving a dinner at Paris’ Matignon on Monday.

At first, he simply laughed it off, before the paparazzi pressed further into whether he approved. 

The pro athlete’s response was simple and clear: “No!”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Larsa and Marcus, who had been rumored to be dating for months, formally announced their relationship in January with an Instagram post in front of a floral installation of Michael’s jersey. 

As for how Larsa’s ex Scottie — who was Michael’s longtime rival and former Chicago Bulls teammate — feels about her new romance, the reality star told ET, “No, I feel like we haven’t had that conversation."

"I kind of don’t really ask him what is going on in his personal life. He doesn’t really ask me what’s going on in my personal life," she continued.

“I feel like there’s so much time that has gone by with us not being together – it’s been like five years,” Pippen said of the couple finalizing their divorce in 2022 after they separated in 2016.

“I kind of feel like I want to see him happy and I think he wants to see me happy. I think other people view it differently than how we view it,” she noted. “I wouldn’t care if he dated someone that I knew or whatever.”

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in February, Pippen revealed that she hadn’t talked about Marcus with her ex-husband: “I feel like I don't ask my ex who he dates, if he doesn't really ask me who I [date]."

