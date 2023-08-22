Marcus Jordan Explains the Significance of That Larsa Pippen Ring That Sparked Engagement Speculation

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen recently sparked engagement rumors, but now, the couple is clarifying the status of their relationship.

On Tuesday, Jordan, 32, and Pippen, 49, released a new episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Separation Anxiety, which premiered in June. They addressed claims that he’d proposed to The Real Housewives of Miami costar after she was photographed rocking a ring on a particular finger late last week in Los Angeles.

“First topic is: Marcus is looking for a wedding venue,” he said, seemingly responding to the recent headlines. “Obviously, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way,” he started.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium. Romain Maurice/Getty

Jordan admitted that he did tell the photographers that a ceremony was “in the works” after saying that the two were looking for a location. Next, he asked Pippen her thoughts on the conversation. “I had a hundred calls and text messages of people congratulating us,” she added while he laughed.

Pippen set the record straight, noting that the stories were “cute,” but then firmly announced they are “not engaged.” She explained to their listeners what the jewelry was actually intended to be. “But you did give me a promise ring,” she told her beau during the podcast.

“Yeah, I definitely gave you a promise ring,” Jordan confirmed. He added that “it’s a tough question to answer” because the pair have been discussing the possibility of marriage to one another a lot lately.

However, they haven’t put a lot of priority on where or when the nuptials might take place. Jordan revealed that he thought he gave the paparazzi “a good response” since he and his partner have been throwing ideas around, but at this time, nothing is set in stone.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend 'Watch What Happens Live'. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

One thing that they have agreed on is that they both want a destination wedding. During the conversation, he also revealed how his mother and father, NBA legend Michael Jordan, reacted to the rumor. “When the news started circulating, obviously my parents reached out,” he said, noting that his mom, Juanita Vanoy, sent him “a bunch of eye emojis” and his dad sent several text messages.

In early July, TMZ caught up with Michael as the former Chicago Bulls star was leaving a dinner at Paris’ Matignon. A reporter for the outlet asked the businessman, 60, if he approved of his son dating Pippen to which he loudly replied “No!” Video of the brief conversation soon made its rounds on social media, especially since the reality star previously stated that all parties got along pretty well.

“It’s not about my parents, his parents. They’re all happy. Our whole family’s fine,” Pippen told talk show host Tamron Hall ahead of Michael’s comment. Since then, things have seemingly been resolved as the couple did a joint interview not long after the NBA champion shared his disapproval in the now-viral clip.

“Ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with whoever I’m dating," Marcus told Entertainment Tonight with Pippen by his side last month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pippen previously told PEOPLE that she and Marcus met through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles in 2019, and developed “a great foundation as friends.” In September 2022, they were spotted having lunch together in Miami, and that Thanksgiving, she spent the holiday with his family.

PEOPLE confirmed that the two were officially dating in January. A source revealed they were trying to "keep the relationship private, but she realized it's hard being in the public eye so she posted."

