Marcus Jordan Calls Larsa Pippen 'Best Mom & Wife' on Birthday Flowers Note

Marcus Jordan is celebrating Larsa Pippen on her 49th birthday.

On Thursday, Pippen shared a snapshot of a birthday note she’d received with some flowers from Jordan, 32, and her four children on her Instagram Story.

The gift note read, “Happy Birthday To The Best Mom & Wife On The Planet! — From Marcus, Scotty Jr, Presenting, Justin & Sophia.”

Larsa shares Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14, with her ex-husband, former NBA star Scottie Pippen.

On his own Instagram account, Marcus, who is the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, shared a series of sweet birthday tributes to the Real Housewives of Miami star.



Marcus called Larsa the "best mom & wife" on the note for her birthday flowers. Marcus Jordan Instagram

“Happy Birthday to my best friend & partner in crime 🥳✨🫶✨ @larsapippen,” Marcus wrote in a post on his Instagram Story.

“LOVE YOU, BABY,❤️‍🔥” he added alongside a photo of Larsa posing in a yellow cutout gown.

Larsa also shared a glimpse at the incredible balloon display Marcus sent her on her big day. Posting a picture of herself surrounded by rose gold, silver and white balloons on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Love u baby @heirmj523.”



The impressive display featured foil balloon letters that spelled out, “HBD Larsa.”

Marcus treated Larsa to an incredible balloon display for her 49th birthday. Larsa Pippen Instagram

Larsa confirmed her relationship with Marcus on Instagram in January in front of a floral installation of his dad's famous 23 jersey.



On Wednesday, Marcus countered the claim that his father does not approve of his relationship with Larsa in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight where he said that Larsa had “the Michael Jordan stamp of approval.”



"We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her," Marcus, 32, added. "They think she's great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with whoever I’m dating.”



“Everybody had an opinion at first,” he continued. “I think there was some shock and interest early on, but I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays."

Larsa and Marcus confirmed their relationship in January. Marcus Jordan Instagram

"At least for me, if we're gonna be in the media, I kind of need to introduce you to my mom and my mom's side and my dad's side,” Marcus recalled telling Larsa. “And so, I think that went well and so far, so good.”



ET’s Brice Sander then asked Marcus, “We got the Michael Jordan stamp of approval on Larsa?”

“Yeah, oh yeah,” Marcus replied.

Marcus’ response comes days after a TMZ photographer asked Michael, 60, about his son’s relationship with the OnlyFans star when leaving a dinner at Paris’ Matignon on Monday.

At first, Michael simply laughed the question off, but the paparazzi then pressed further into whether he approved of the romance between the pair, who have a 16-year age gap.

“No!” Michael simply responded.

