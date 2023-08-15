Things are heating up between Larsa Pippen and her new beau.

Pippen, 49, and Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, posed together on a yacht, with the Bravo star lounging on her stomach beside Jordan, 32, in a new Instagram post.

“Riding waves🌊 Living life🛥️✨,” the pair captioned the post, which was shared jointly by their respective accounts.

The couple’s tropical getaway comes a few weeks after Pippen revealed on Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast that she and her boyfriend’s father have not spoken.

"No, I haven’t hung out with his dad," she shared, referring to the NBA legend.

Larsa spent more than 20 years married to Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen. The pair divorced in 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They share sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 14.

Despite it not being a topic of conversation with her boyfriend’s father, the Real Housewives of Miami star acknowledged the unique circumstances her new relationship created.

"I feel like it's probably awkward for them, for my ex and [Michael], but I get it,” she told Kramer, 39. “I'm not crazy. I understand it's different for them."

She added that her previous marriage isn’t a factor in her current relationship. "We never talk about them. We have our own relationship, we have our own day-to-day lives, and it doesn't really involve anyone else other than us and my kids.”

Her insights into her relationship came shortly after Michael publicly disapproved of his son’s relationship with her.

While leaving a restaurant, paparazzi asked the NBA legend if he approved of the pair. At first, Michael simply laughed the question off, but as they pressed further, he responded: “No!”

Larsa and Marcus first met through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles in 2019, and developed “a great foundation as friends,” she previously told PEOPLE.

It was only when she found herself “getting jealous” during a night out with him that she realized her feelings went deeper than friendship.

Rumors of their relationship first swirled in the fall of 2022, when they were photographed getting lunch together by TMZ — and then Page Six spotted them cozying up at Rolling Loud Music Festival.

In January, they were spotted spotted kissing in Miami Beach, and a few days later, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were “dating and happy.”

"For me, I just could never be open and open to different guys," Larsa told PEOPLE in February. "I would find faults in every guy… I had all these quirky things and then low and behold, Marcus drops down from heaven. And I'm like, I like everything about him."

