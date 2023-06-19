Celebrity Parents Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Welcome First Baby Together on Father's Day: 'God's Timing' Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira have welcomed their first baby together, the couple confirmed on Instagram Sunday By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 19, 2023 10:58AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Instagram/nadiaferreira Marc Anthony is officially a father of seven! The "You Sang to Me" singer, 54, welcomed his first baby with wife Nadia Ferreira, the couple confirmed in a joint Instagram post on Sunday. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn in the singer's arms, he wrote in both English and Spanish, "God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day ♥️. " The Paraguayan model, 24, shared photos from her intimate baby shower with family and friends on a yacht on Instagram last month. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Marc Anthony Celebrates Son Cristian's College Graduation: 'I Love My Kids to the Moon and Back' In several photos, Ferreira appeared to wear a white long-sleeved ruffle dress with a v-neck cut as she posed alongside a display with several orange and white balloons and cute zoo animal cutouts along with the words, "Oh baby." She also showed a joyful picture alongside her family and friends as they all reached out for her baby bump in joy. In her final shot, she shared a photo with her mom, who wore a pink and white dress, alongside the dessert table. "Una tarde especial celebrando la llegada de mi baby 🤍 Gracias por tan bella sorpresa 💫 Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!," she captioned the Instagram post in Spanish, which translates to "A special afternoon celebrating the arrival of my baby. Thank you for such a beautiful surprise. Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!" Nadia Ferreira Instagram The "I Need to Know" singer is also dad to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Lopez. Anthony also shares sons Ryan Adrian, 19, and Cristian Marcus, 22, with ex Dayanara Torres, as well as Chase, 27, and Ariana, 28, with Debbie Rosado. The global music star and the pageant queen sparked romantic rumors following an outing in Mexico City in 2022. They confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March of that year. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the singer wrote in the post's caption, which roughly translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us."