Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Welcome First Baby Together on Father's Day: 'God's Timing'

Marc Anthony is officially a father of seven!

The "You Sang to Me" singer, 54, welcomed his first baby with wife Nadia Ferreira, the couple confirmed in a joint Instagram post on Sunday.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn in the singer's arms, he wrote in both English and Spanish, "God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day ♥️. "

The Paraguayan model, 24, shared photos from her intimate baby shower with family and friends on a yacht on Instagram last month.

In several photos, Ferreira appeared to wear a white long-sleeved ruffle dress with a v-neck cut as she posed alongside a display with several orange and white balloons and cute zoo animal cutouts along with the words, "Oh baby."

She also showed a joyful picture alongside her family and friends as they all reached out for her baby bump in joy. In her final shot, she shared a photo with her mom, who wore a pink and white dress, alongside the dessert table.

"Una tarde especial celebrando la llegada de mi baby 🤍 Gracias por tan bella sorpresa 💫 Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!," she captioned the Instagram post in Spanish, which translates to "A special afternoon celebrating the arrival of my baby. Thank you for such a beautiful surprise. Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!"

The "I Need to Know" singer is also dad to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Lopez. Anthony also shares sons Ryan Adrian, 19, and Cristian Marcus, 22, with ex Dayanara Torres, as well as Chase, 27, and Ariana, 28, with Debbie Rosado.

The global music star and the pageant queen sparked romantic rumors following an outing in Mexico City in 2022.

They confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March of that year. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the singer wrote in the post's caption, which roughly translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us."

