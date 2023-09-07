Marc Anthony Joined by Sons Ryan and Cristian During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Marc Anthony had extra support from two of his sons as he received a special honor.

On Thursday, the "You Sang to Me" singer, 54, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was joined by two of his seven children.

In one photo, he poses in front of the star with sons Ryan, 19, and Cristian, 22, both of whom he shares with ex Dayanara Torres. Another photo shows the three crouched down, each with a hand on the star as the shot is taken.

Marc Anthony with sons Ryan and Cristian. Emma McIntyre/Getty

The Latin pop singer recently welcomed his first baby with wife Nadia Ferreira. He is also dad to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Lopez. Anthony shares sons Ryan Adrian and Cristian Marcus with ex Dayanara Torres, as well as Chase, 27, and Ariana, 28, with Debbie Rosado.

In late July, Anthony shared a sweet photo of his longtime friend David Beckham, 48, meeting his newborn baby. In the picture, the soccer star kissed Anthony's baby's foot while the infant rested on a hospital bed.

"Tío David nos vino a visitar. Que bendición," Anthony captioned the image, which translates to "Uncle David came to visit us. What a blessing."

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Anthony and Ferreira welcomed their baby in June, announcing the news on Instagram on Father's Day. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn in Anthony's arms, the singer wrote in both English and Spanish, "God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day ♥️. "

Ferreira, 24, previously shared photos from her intimate baby shower with her friends and family while on a yacht.

"Una tarde especial celebrando la llegada de mi baby 🤍 Gracias por tan bella sorpresa 💫 Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!," she captioned the Instagram post in Spanish, which translates to "A special afternoon celebrating the arrival of my baby. Thank you for such a beautiful surprise. Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!"