Maralee Nichols Shares Photos of Weekend with Son Theo as Tristan Thompson Celebrates Tatum's Birthday

The model mom documented her weekend with her son just as Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian celebrated their son, Tatum, on his first birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on July 31, 2023 12:25PM EDT
Photo:

Instagram/maraleenichols

Maralee Nichols enjoyed a busy weekend with her little boy.

The fitness model mom, 32, spent her weekend exploring Legoland and playing on the beach with son Theo, 19 months — whom she welcomed with Tristan Thompson, also 32 — as seen in photos on her Instagram Story.

Amidst Khloé Kardashian's posts from son Tatum's first birthday party Friday, Nichols shared a photo of Theo sitting on her lap, wearing a blue sunhat and looking to the side as she smiled at the camera while they were on a ride at the amusement park.

Instagram/maraleenichols

Thompson hasn't publicly discussed his son with Nichols since confirming he fathered Theo in January 2022.

On Friday, the NBA star shared photos with Tatum for the first time on Instagram, where father and son wore shades, with Thompson donning black ones to match his sweater and Tatum wearing beige ones to match his brown onesie.

The pair could be seen laughing at something off-camera in one snap and in another, Thompson sweetly stared at his son who reached up to touch his face.

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son!,” Thompson wrote alongside the photos. “You are a reminder of what life represents to me.”

“You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift,” he continued. “You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story.” 

Thompson also addressed “mistakes” in the sweet post, but noted that it is possible to start over.

“The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum, your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!,” he said concluding the post. 

