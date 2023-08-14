Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Dies of Brain Tumor: Doctors Did ‘Everything Possible’

Russian ice hockey forward and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died of a brain tumor less than two years after being diagnosed. He was 21 years old.

“Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positively inspired everyone around him and made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto,” team president Brendan Shanahan said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon.”

NHL agent Daniel Milstein, who represented Amirov, confirmed that his client died Monday in Munich, Germany, where he had been undergoing treatment for his brain tumor, AP reports.

“From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career,” Milstein said in a message posted to social media in both English and Russian.

“We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him," Milstein added before thanking the medical professionals who took care of Amirov, as well as the Maple Leafs and team Salavat Yulaev Ufa of Europe and Asia's Kontinental Hockey League, who “did everything possible to help in any way.”

Following the tragic announcement of Amirov's death, several NHL teams and athletes shared well wishes to Amirov’s loved ones.

"Extending our sincerest sympathies to Rodion’s family, friends, and the Maple Leafs’ community 💙🤍," the Winnipeg Jets posted to the Maple Leafs' official Instagram page.

“It’s incredibly hard to comprehend the loss of Rodion,” Toronto team captain John Tavares posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “His smile and joy for life & hockey was infectious. My teammates & I are grateful for our time spent with him & forever inspired by his courageous fight. Condolences to his loved ones. We’ll miss him dearly. #RodionForever.”

Hailing from Salavat, Russia, Amirov had played in the Kontinental Hockey League with his local team Salavat Yuaev Ufa in the 2019–2020 season. The Maple Leafs selected Amirov as the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, where he received a three-year entry-level contract.

Rodion Amirov has died of a brain tumor at the age of 21 while undergoing treatment in Germany. Codie McLachlan/Getty

In February 2022, the Maple Leafs announced via a statement that Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. At the time, then-general manager Kyle Dubas shared that the then-20-year-old was undergoing treatment in Germany and would miss the rest of the NHL season.

Milstein added that his client was "skating three times a week and working out every day" following his diagnosis.

"Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey," Milstein posted in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Maple Leafs, Rodion suffered an injury while playing for Salavat Ufa at the beginning of the 2021-22 KHL season. Shortly after, the athlete "developed some new, unrelated symptoms," which the Russian team looked into. After months of "extensive investigations," the tumor was discovered.

"Our medical staff has been involved throughout the process alongside Ufa's," Dubas said on behalf of the Maple Leafs in February 2022, "and we are in direct contact with the facility on an ongoing basis to monitor his treatment and care."

The statement continued: "Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process."

In an interview with Sportsnet, through Milstein as a translator, Amirov said he'd been trying to stay in good spirits during this challenging period. The hockey player said he thought of players like Pittsburgh Penguins center Brain Boyle and Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom, who had faced their own cancer diagnoses.

"I want to stay positive, and I want people to think positively about me," Amirov told the outlet. "There are many other people that have their own sicknesses or illnesses. I want to show by example that I can give people hope."

Following news of Rodion's death, Dubas said in a statement, “The optimism and amazing outlook on life throughout Rodion’s battle were unwavering and incredible.”

“Personally, I am so sad for the loss of such a wonderful young man with so much potential," he added. "His unabashed positivity — even when faced with an awful diagnosis — will stay with me forever. Rodion was such an example of courage, and I am certain that his spirit has touched, and will live on in, everyone lucky enough to have known him.”

