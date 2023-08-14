Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Dies of Brain Tumor: Doctors Did ‘Everything Possible’

Rodion Amirov, the 21-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, has died of a brain tumor in Germany two years after he was first diagnosed

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as the Senior Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 10:09PM EDT
Rodion Amirov
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died of a brain tumor. Photo:

Codie McLachlan/Getty

Russian ice hockey forward and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died of a brain tumor less than two years after being diagnosed. He was 21 years old.

“Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positively inspired everyone around him and made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto,” team president Brendan Shanahan said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon.”

NHL agent Daniel Milstein, who represented Amirov, confirmed that his client died Monday in Munich, Germany, where he had been undergoing treatment for his brain tumor, AP reports.

“From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career,” Milstein said in a message posted to social media in both English and Russian.

“We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him," Milstein added before thanking the medical professionals who took care of Amirov, as well as the Maple Leafs and team Salavat Yulaev Ufa of Europe and Asia's Kontinental Hockey League, who “did everything possible to help in any way.”

Following the tragic announcement of Amirov's death, several NHL teams and athletes shared well wishes to Amirov’s loved ones.

"Extending our sincerest sympathies to Rodion’s family, friends, and the Maple Leafs’ community 💙🤍," the Winnipeg Jets posted to the Maple Leafs' official Instagram page.

“It’s incredibly hard to comprehend the loss of Rodion,” Toronto team captain John Tavares posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “His smile and joy for life & hockey was infectious. My teammates & I are grateful for our time spent with him & forever inspired by his courageous fight. Condolences to his loved ones. We’ll miss him dearly. #RodionForever.”

Hailing from Salavat, Russia, Amirov had played in the Kontinental Hockey League with his local team Salavat Yuaev Ufa in the 2019–2020 season. The Maple Leafs selected Amirov as the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, where he received a three-year entry-level contract.

Rodion Amirov
Rodion Amirov has died of a brain tumor at the age of 21 while undergoing treatment in Germany.

Codie McLachlan/Getty

In February 2022, the Maple Leafs announced via a statement that Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. At the time, then-general manager Kyle Dubas shared that the then-20-year-old was undergoing treatment in Germany and would miss the rest of the NHL season.

Milstein added that his client was "skating three times a week and working out every day" following his diagnosis.

"Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey," Milstein posted in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Maple Leafs, Rodion suffered an injury while playing for Salavat Ufa at the beginning of the 2021-22 KHL season. Shortly after, the athlete "developed some new, unrelated symptoms," which the Russian team looked into. After months of "extensive investigations," the tumor was discovered.

"Our medical staff has been involved throughout the process alongside Ufa's," Dubas said on behalf of the Maple Leafs in February 2022, "and we are in direct contact with the facility on an ongoing basis to monitor his treatment and care."

The statement continued: "Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process."

In an interview with Sportsnet, through Milstein as a translator, Amirov said he'd been trying to stay in good spirits during this challenging period. The hockey player said he thought of players like Pittsburgh Penguins center Brain Boyle and Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom, who had faced their own cancer diagnoses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I want to stay positive, and I want people to think positively about me," Amirov told the outlet. "There are many other people that have their own sicknesses or illnesses. I want to show by example that I can give people hope."

Following news of Rodion's death, Dubas said in a statement, “The optimism and amazing outlook on life throughout Rodion’s battle were unwavering and incredible.”

“Personally, I am so sad for the loss of such a wonderful young man with so much potential," he added. "His unabashed positivity — even when faced with an awful diagnosis — will stay with me forever. Rodion was such an example of courage, and I am certain that his spirit has touched, and will live on in, everyone lucky enough to have known him.”

Related Articles
Lucas Glover holds the trophy with his wife, Krista Glover, on the 18th green after the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 13, 2023
Who Is Lucas Glover’s Wife? All About Krista Glover
Angel Reese and Boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher Cozy up on Jamaican Vacation
Angel Reese Shares Cute Photos from Her Jamaican Vacation with Boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher
john john florence; kelly slater
Surfer John John Florence Says a Kelly Slater Rematch ‘Would Be Incredible’ a Decade After the ‘Greatest Heat’
Aug 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Jessica Pegula (USA) reacts after losing a point against Iga Swiatek
Tennis Players Left Confused After 'Cotton Eye Joe' Mistakenly Blasts During Tense Match
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) and Pau Gasol (16) victorious on court during Game 5 vs Orlando Magic. Orlando, FL
Pau Gasol Says He 'Wouldn't Be' in Hall Of Fame Without Kobe Bryant: 'Miss You and Love You'
Collin Morikawa pledges to donate $1,000 per birdie to Maui wildfire recovery
Collin Morikawa Pledges to Donate $1,000 to Hawaii Wildfire Victims Each Time He Sinks a Birdie
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
Arike Ogunbowale Praises WNBA’s ‘Media Reach’ But Hopes League ‘Can Figure Out' Charter Flights (Exclusive)
Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson poses for a photo during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Dwyane Wade Says Being First Hall-of-Famer Presented by Allen Iverson 'Means Everything' (Exclusive)
Sheinelle Jones attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2023 on February 01, 2023
Sheinelle Jones Announces She’s Running the NYC Marathon: ‘I Can Do Hard Things’
Wide receiver Sean Dawkins #86 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Eriksson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Former Colts Wide Receiver Sean Dawkins Dead at 52
LeBron James Bryce James ESPYS 07 12 23
LeBron James' Youngest Son Bryce Joining Notre Dame High School Team With Rapper Master P. Miller’s Son: ‘Let’s Get It’
New Kobe Bryant Sneaker, 8 Protro, Designed by Vanessa Bryant, Released By Nike
Nike Unveils New Kobe Bryant 8 Protro Sneaker Designed by Vanessa Bryant
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Jon Rahm
Golfer Jon Rahm's Big Request for PGA Tour Is to 'Have a Freaking Porta Potty on Every Hole'
Josh Sills
Eagles' Josh Sills Speaks Out After Being Acquitted of Rape and Kidnapping Charges: 'It's Been Very Daunting'
Alex Morgan of USA poses for a photo with her VISA Player of the Match award after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Alex Morgan Says USWNT Loss ‘Hurts,' Emphasizes That Team 'Poured Everything into This World Cup'