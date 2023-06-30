Manuel Betancourt’s ‘Memoir-in-Essays’ Is a Poignant Look at Pop Culture and Masculinity

How does one manage to intertwine astute observations on gender with a heartfelt recounting of “staring agog” at Gaston in 1991’s Beauty and the Beast? Writer and critic Manuel Betancourt knows, and does so masterfully.



The Male Gazed, released May 30, is a “memoir-in-essays,” according to its publisher, and combines pop culture criticism with a moving coming-of-age story. As its subtitle “On Hunks, Heartthrobs, and What Pop Culture Taught Me About (Desiring) Men” tells, it is also a book about masculinity and how to understand it through art.



“I realized the things that I really wanted to talk about, and that I kept gravitating towards, had to do with masculinity, had to do with desire, had to do with queerness,” Betancourt says.



Betancourt, the author of Judy Garland’s Judy at Carnegie Hall, was raised in Bogotá, Colombia. Growing up, he faced pressure to fit into the country’s ideas of masculinity and heterosexuality, the book’s description states. As a way to cope, he turned to TV shows, movies and music: the teen idols on Saved by the Bell, the actresses in All About Eve and the songs of Ricky Martin, to name a few.

"The Male Gazed" combines astute pop culture criticism with a moving coming-of-age story. Courtesy of Catapult Book Group

The Male Gazed developed from Betancourt’s graduate school dissertation, which analyzed how cinema developed queer writers in the 20th century. He originally set out to write a book solely of cultural criticism, but advice from his agent and editor led him to take a more personal approach—something Betancourt initially found challenging.



“I could only always write about myself from my current point of view,” he says. “There's a little bit of a sad story of someone who had to look to pop culture and somehow find his way in and find his way out.” Through writing, Betancourt was able to reflect on being a “very quiet, sort of alienated child” and an “angry teenager.”



The book also shares the joy of finding oneself, and understanding the possibilities of who one can be, through media. The Male Gazed seamlessly weaves a number of the author's pop culture interests together. Readers will see the impact of the "prince" character in various Disney movies, and study male stereotypes in telenovelas and ‘80s movies like Mr. Mom and Three Men and a Baby.They will come to understand how writer Gabriel García Márquez presented ideas of family that Betancourt saw reflected in his own life, as well as the hilariously awkward experience of acting in a high school production of The Crucible (“an odd choice for a Colombian school production in the early 2000s,” he writes.)

“I was creating a constellation of texts,” Betancourt says. “As much as I wanted to be disciplined about it, the pop culture got away from me, because that's sort of how I lived and breathed as a teenager, and still do.”

Manuel Betancourt. Jack Manning

A central question of the book, and one that the author often asked himself when engaging with TV stars, musicians and animated characters, is “Do I want him or do I want to be him?” Betancourt feels this is both a personal question and one about pop culture in general. Pop culture, he says, taught him about men, as well as his identity as a gay man coming into his own.



But as much as The Male Gazed is a riotous trip through a media memory lane, the book also provides an opportunity to rethink our ideas about masculinity as a whole, and to embrace new ways of talking about intimacy, identity and gender roles.



“We [can] create…what we want to be, how we want to present, how we want to understand ourselves and how we want to move through the world,” Betancourt says.



The Male Gazed is now available from Catapult Book Group.