After a Man's Remains Were Found in a Garbage Bag, His Mother Was Found Dead Too — and His Brother Is Charged

The bodies of Kyle Danielson and his mother, Sheryl Myrick, were discovered within 12 hours of one another

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 02:46PM EDT
Roscoe Danielson Sheryl Myrick Kyle Danielson

The mother of a man whose remains were found in a garbage bag on a Queens street on Wednesday was also found dead that same day, police have confirmed.  

Detectives found the body of 31-year-old Kyle Danielson inside a garbage bag on 104th Street in Corona on Wednesday, according to WNBC and CBS News, and around 12 hours later, his mother was found dead in their home.

The cause of Danielson and his mother's deaths has not yet been confirmed, but according to ABC 7, Danielson's body was found with a puncture wound to his back.

"The smell was so strong," a neighbor told ABC 7. "The body had been here for a while."

The New York Police Department told WNBC that they believe Danielson's brother — 40-year-old Roscoe Danielson — is responsible for moving Kyle's body.

"We've obtained search warrants based on video surveillance that we have him removing that body from that house," Joseph Kenny, assistant chief at the Detective Bureau told WNBC.

Roscoe has been arrested on multiple charges, including weapon possession, tampering with evidence and concealment of a corpse, according to WNBC.

Roscoe Danielson Sheryl Myrick Kyle Danielson

It is unclear if Roscoe has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death in both cases, and the investigation is ongoing.

