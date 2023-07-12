The pet world is a little lonelier today,

Amber Chavez, Manny the Frenchie's owner, announced on Instagram Monday that the beloved black-and-white French bulldog, who amassed over 1 million followers on social media, died recently at the age of 12.

"I've started this post a million times," Chavez wrote on Instagram alongside photos of smiling Manny, "and I still can't find the right words that do Manny justice, he was just that special. My sweet baby boy, my pigs, my everything has crossed the rainbow bridge. We are absolutely heartbroken, and saying we miss him is an understatement. I personally will never be the same without him."

Named after famed boxer Manny Pacquiao, the Chicago-based canine was a hugely popular presence on social media, with over 1 million on Instagram and Facebook as of Tuesday. He even wrote his own book, Manny the Frenchie's Art of Happiness, published in 2017.

"We know how much Manny was loved around the world and find some comfort in knowing so many people are sharing in our grief. I will miss him and honor him forever and beyond," Chavez added in her social media tribute to the pet.

Manny became popular online with posts that showed the pup dressed in cute outfits, enjoying adventures, and sharing his optimistic perspective on life.

Manny was also an entrepreneur whose merchandise line included a calendar, tote bags, and decorative pillows, ABC 7 Chicago reported in 2016.

In addition to sharing the sad news on Instagram, Chavez also shared a statement with PEOPLE about Manny's death from her and Manny's dad Jon Huang.

"Manny was so special and will be sorely missed. He was loved by so many around the world, but especially by us. He was a great big brother to his little sister and Frenchie brothers. We are very grateful that he lived such an amazing and fulfilling life. He had many adventures that allowed us to give back to some great causes and also meet so many wonderful people along the way. We'll always be thankful to him for that." the pet parent said in their statement to PEOPLE.



Manny the Frenchie. manny_the_frenchie/Instagram

Along with his adorable appearance, Manny had a tremendous heart. For instance, on September 28, 2018 – World Heart Day – Manny stopped by Advocate Children’s Heart Institute’s 31st Annual Pediatric Cardiology Picnic in Oak Lawn, Illinois, to spread smiles.

The institute hosts the event for former and current pediatric cardiac patients, so everyone can reconnect with the care teams that helped to save their lives. The Frenchie did his part to keep every upbeat at the sweet picnic by performing a trick show and posing for plenty of photos.



Manny had previously toured nationwide to fundraise for organizations like the Special Olympics, UNICEF, and the American Cancer Society, per ABC 7 Chicago.



"Through his platforms, we have met so many wonderful people and have been able to give back with Manny's philanthropic efforts," Chavez closed her tribute Instagram to Manny. "Thank you from our family to all of you."

