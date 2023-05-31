While I love the look of a fresh gel manicure, it can be an expensive and time consuming beauty habit. I also find that constantly wearing gel polish damages my nail beds, resulting in peeling, flaking and breakage. Not ideal.

While regular polish seems like the obvious alternative, you run the risk of chips or smudges. Also, my painting skills are limited at best, so cute designs and trendy art are out of the question.

ManiMe, however, presents a seriously enticing alternate solution: a stick-on decal that requires zero skill, while promising to give the effect of a professional gel manicure. With countless designs and options to suit all nail shapes, it seems (almost) too good to be true. So naturally, I had to put it to the test. Read on for my review.

People / Emily Algar

What’s included: One ManiMe gel sticker nail kit contains 18 stickers (meaning you have some room for error), a file, a wooden cuticle stick, and a prep wipe (this is an alcohol wipe to remove all oils from the nail bed, ensuring the adhesive is able to stick properly). The kits are one-size-fits-all, but you can pay extra for a custom set, should you prefer (for this you'll need to take 5 photos of your fingers — your right four fingers, right thumb, left four fingers, left thumb, and an eye-level view taken parallel with your phone so ManiMe can then use 3D technology to detect your nails' size, shape, and curvature. The brand then laser-cuts the stickers to match your nail as accurately as possible. This needs to be done through the ManiMe website and not on Amazon.). Most designs are also available as a pedicure shape as well.

Designs: There are currently 168 manicure designs on the ManiMe website, including solid colors and nail art. Many of the designs are submitted by artists, like @disseynails, so there’s always something new or trending to try.

People / Emily Algar

How We Tested

I am a gel manicure enthusiast, but recently decided to give my digits a break after six months straight of shellac. While I’m fine with my bare nails, I had a steady stream of events upcoming (wedding season is well and truly here), so it was ManiMe’s time to shine.

What initially struck me as amazing is just how many designs there are to choose from – you can go for a solid neutral shade, a classic French tip, or something more artistic. On the ManiMe website, there’s also plenty of info on each design; for example: opacity and finish.

I opted for the Standard Stick-On Gels in a gold spotty pattern called "Golden Disco" (the decal has a white background with a series of gold spots, which felt subtle but still fun). You get 18 per set, so there’s plenty to ensure all fingers are covered. To begin, I shaped my nail (I highly recommend this for a more uniform finish) before cleaning with the provided prep wipe. You could also apply a thin coat of the Bonding Base polish to strengthen your nails and increase longevity.

From this point, it’s as simple as positioning the sticker and smoothing it onto the nail. I found this easy enough, as any bubbles seemed to iron out with a little pressure just from your fingers. You then fold the excess over the top of the nail and gently file off. This is the trickiest step – if you file too hard, you risk ripping or tearing the sticker, but if you don’t remove the overhang, it looks messy. With some practice, I figured it out and finished the look with a coat of clear polish, as per the instructions (you can use ManiMe's top coat or your own). It’s that easy!

People / Emily Algar

The Results

After six days of wear, I’ve definitely made up my mind about ManiMe Stick-On Gels. I think they’re innovative, user-friendly, and the finish is impressive, especially if you take the time to apply them carefully, and then lock in with a top coat.

As far as longevity goes, I started to notice lifting at this point, but I still think they last better than standard polish. You can also stick them back down with a drop of nail glue. In total, I got about two to three more days of wear (the company says you'll get up to 10 days of wear, so this is right on par). To remove the stickers, you can simply peel them off, but if they persist, the brand suggests soaking your nails in warm water or using a bit of lotion along the edges of the sticker. You can also add a drop of the ManiMe Take It Off Nail Cleanser and use the wooden cuticle stick to gently push them off.

What They're Good For

ManiMe Stick-On Gels are perfect for anyone who is short on time, wants to save money on professional nail appointments, and/or wants a cute manicure without the associated damage. I also think they’d be great for traveling – zero tools are required, they weigh basically nothing, and removal is as simple as peeling them off.

Pros:

Great range of designs and solid shades

Can be customized to fit your finger — custom stickers are 3D-modeled for a snug fit

You can flip them depending on your nail shape (if it’s square, or more rounded)

10-free (this includes formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, camphor, formaldehyde resin, xylene, fragrances, parabens, ethyl tosylamide, and phthalates)

No heat or acetone required

Easy to apply and remove

Costs significantly less than a professional appointment

No dry time

Comes with detailed instructions and a QR code for visual learners



What They're Not Good For

The only thing I'd point out here is that they don’t last as long as your classic shellac salon mani. But they also take half the time and cost way less, so the tradeoff is worth it.

Cons:

It can be tricky to file off excess sticker on the first go

Not as long-wearing as a professional gel manicure

People / Emily Algar

Things to Consider Before Buying ManiMe Stick-On Gel Stickers

If you're thinking of trying out stick-on gel nail decals, here are some considerations:

Your natural nail length : ManiMe stickers are best applied on natural nails, so consider growing them out for a week or two before application if you like a longer nail bed.

: ManiMe stickers are best applied on natural nails, so consider growing them out for a week or two before application if you like a longer nail bed. Your aesthetic preferences : Fortunately, ManiMe has loads of design choices available, from classic solid colors to cute designs, so you’re sure to find something you like.

: Fortunately, ManiMe has loads of design choices available, from classic solid colors to cute designs, so you’re sure to find something you like. How much you use your hands: If you find your hands constantly submerged in water or doing a lot of hands-on manual work, you’ll likely find the decals lift faster.

Other Nail Gels To Consider

Scratch Nail Wraps: These wraps are made using standard polish on a thin, adhesive sticker – all they require is a top coat to set, similar to the ManiMe stickers. There are eight sizes per pack, and 16 wraps in total.

Dashing Diva Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Palette: At only $8 a pop, these stick-on gels are a great value. Each set comes with a few different designs for a customized mani, and the finish claims to last 14 days.

Nail Wrap Co Gel Wraps: From hearts to marble to sheer cherry blossoms, these stickers offer an easy way to achieve seriously special nail art. In each pack, you'll get 16 wraps.



The Final Takeaway

So, are ManiMe's Stick-On Gels worth it? In a word, yes! They do exactly as they promise, affording a salon-free alternative that looks great and takes no more than 10 minutes to apply. The longevity is also really impressive, considering the price. And in terms of removing the stickers, being able to just soak them in warm water and peel them off is an excellent reprieve from smelly, harsh polish remover.

While I don’t think they’ll completely replace my salon mani ritual, I love knowing I have the option.