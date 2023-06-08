Måneskin's Damiano David 'Very Sorry' for Video of Him Kissing New Woman as He Confirms Breakup with Girlfriend

Måneskin singer Damiano David is speaking out after a video of him kissing a mystery woman went viral on TikTok.

In a statement shared to his Instagram Story Thursday, the "Beggin'" singer, 24, apologized for the video while simultaneously announcing his breakup with longterm girlfriend Giorgia Soleri.

"I am very sorry this video came out, it was not how I wanted to handle the situation and it was my mistake," he wrote, according to a translation.

David continued, writing that he and Soleri, a model, had broken up several days ago and there had been "no betrayals of any kind."

"I hope this doesn't affect Giorgia's image and that you can respect the delicacy of this moment," he wrote.

Reps for the band did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Italian rocker — who won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest alongside bandmates Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio — was spotted kissing a mystery woman in a club in a TikTok video shared Wednesday by user @valeeebarba.

Soleri, 27, last shared a photo of David to her Instagram in May, captioning a photo of them kissing, "more and more every day." In April, she shared a black-and-white shot of the pair with the caption "same team."

She also shared a sweet message to the musician in January, writing, "Thank you for making me feel blessed every day of my life, I’m proud of you (and the biggest fan) since day 1 and I’ll always be. love you amore."

David, meanwhile, wished Soleri a happy birthday in January, writing "I love you."

Måneskin rose to fame on the back of their viral cover of Frankie Valli and the Four Season’s 1967 hit "Beggin'." The band was recently nominated for best new artist at the Grammys, and they released their third album Rush! in January.

