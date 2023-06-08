Måneskin's Damiano David 'Very Sorry' for Video of Him Kissing New Woman as He Confirms Breakup with Girlfriend

The Italian rocker said he and girlfriend Giorgia Soleri broke up several days ago and there were "no betrayals of any kind"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 8, 2023 07:25 PM
Damiano David, Giorgia Soleri
Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri. Photo:

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Måneskin singer Damiano David is speaking out after a video of him kissing a mystery woman went viral on TikTok.

In a statement shared to his Instagram Story Thursday, the "Beggin'" singer, 24, apologized for the video while simultaneously announcing his breakup with longterm girlfriend Giorgia Soleri.

"I am very sorry this video came out, it was not how I wanted to handle the situation and it was my mistake," he wrote, according to a translation.

David continued, writing that he and Soleri, a model, had broken up several days ago and there had been "no betrayals of any kind."

"I hope this doesn't affect Giorgia's image and that you can respect the delicacy of this moment," he wrote.

Reps for the band did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Italian rocker — who won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest alongside bandmates Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio — was spotted kissing a mystery woman in a club in a TikTok video shared Wednesday by user @valeeebarba.

Soleri, 27, last shared a photo of David to her Instagram in May, captioning a photo of them kissing, "more and more every day." In April, she shared a black-and-white shot of the pair with the caption "same team."

She also shared a sweet message to the musician in January, writing, "Thank you for making me feel blessed every day of my life, I’m proud of you (and the biggest fan) since day 1 and I’ll always be. love you amore."

David, meanwhile, wished Soleri a happy birthday in January, writing "I love you."

Måneskin rose to fame on the back of their viral cover of Frankie Valli and the Four Season’s 1967 hit "Beggin'." The band was recently nominated for best new artist at the Grammys, and they released their third album Rush! in January.

Related Articles
Maneskin SNL
From Eurovision to 'SNL', Måneskin Suits Up for Their Saturday Night Live Debut
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Halsey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022
Halsey's Dating History: From Matty Healy to Alev Aydin
Damiano David of Måneskin performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs
MTV Censors Måneskin's 2022 VMAs Performance After Wardrobe Malfunction
Lexi Underwood, Xolo Maridueña, Angourie Rice
Introducing PEOPLE's Ones to Watch 2022: Get to Know Hollywood's Rising Stars
JoJo Siwa Hints at New Girlfriend in TikTok Video
JoJo Siwa Is Teasing a New Love on TikTok: 'Happy Feelings Are Meant to Be Shared'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Glen Powell and Gigi Paris attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Broke Up Weeks Ago — She Was 'Never Happy' Dating Long-Distance: Source (Exclusive)
Kiss poses for a portrait session in January 1975
The Members of KISS: Where Are They Now?
All About Cass Elliot of the Mamas & the Papas, Whose Music is Going Viral on TikTok
All About Cass Elliot, the Late Singer Whose Music Is Going Viral on TikTok
Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner ; Tyga and Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne's Dating History: From Brody Jenner to Tyga
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Relationship Timeline
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Madison Beer and Nick Austin
Who Is Madison Beer's Boyfriend? All About Nick Austin
liam payne
Liam Payne 'Strips That Down' in Shirtless Poolside Selfie — See the Pic!
Eurovision
Interesting Facts You Need to Know About Italian Rock Band Måneskin
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline