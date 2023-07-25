Mandy Moore 'Trying to Be Present' and 'Appreciate' Extra Time with Sons amid SAG Strike (Exclusive)

The 'This Is Us' actress, who's consistently been on the picket lines, has two sons with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Published on July 25, 2023
Mandy Moore Says Sheâs 'Trying to Be Present' and 'Appreciate' Having Extra Time With Sons During SAG-AFTRA Strike
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith and sons Gus and Ozzie. Photo:

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore is all about savoring the special moments with her boys this summer.

Amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike — which the 39-year-old has frequently been on the picket line for — the actress exclusively tells PEOPLE how she’s trying to focus on appreciating having extra time with her sons this summer.

The This Is Us actress shares two sons with her husband Taylor Goldsmith, 37. They welcomed their first child, August “Gus” Harrison, now 2, in February 2021 and their second son, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, now 9 months, in October 2022.

Mandy Moore, husband Talor and their two kids
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith and sons Ozzie and Gus.

mandymooremm/Instagram

“I went back to work with both of them pretty soon after I had them,” she says of her two boys. “A month with Gus and six weeks with Ozzie. So to not be working right now and to really have this concentrated family time is so special.”

“I recognize that the time is fleeting, and so I'm really trying to be present and appreciate it,” she continues. “There's a million things happening at once. It's still a really, really special time.”

One of the family’s favorite summer activities is swimming. Moore says she and the boys have been enjoying using their family pool — which she feels very "lucky" to have — in the afternoons.

“We get to go swimming just about every day, which is really fun,” she shares. “Gus is getting more comfortable in the pool. And Ozzie really loves it — he's always kind of been a ‘water baby.’ He loves the bath, and so he’s equally entranced by the pool and just mesmerized watching his brother swim.”

Mandy Moore/Instagram; Mandy mooreâs son August
Mandy Moore and son Gus. Mandy Moore/Instagram

“[Ozzie’s] obviously more of an observer and he's got a hat on. He is all super covered up where his brother's a little bit more free,” she adds. “But I'd say, yeah, that post-nap afternoon stretch before dinner and the wind down for the day is usually spent in the pool or spent outside, and I love it.”

It’s a busy summer full of major milestones and big changes for the family of four. Moore tells PEOPLE that Gus is potty training and Ozzie is currently teething. Additionally, Gus starts preschool in the fall.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, it's all happening so fast,’ ” Moore says. 

Aside from spending extra time with her boys, the actress is spending her summer picketing with SAG-AFTRA, which announced its strike on July 13. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has also been on strike since May 2.

Mandy Moore At The Sag Actors Strike At Disney Studios In Burbank

SplashNews.com

Last Friday, Moore reunited with her This Is Us costars Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas on the picket line. She shared a photo of them together on Instagram, captioning the post, “Day 1. Proud to stand with my fellow @sagaftra and @wgawest members demanding a fair contract. #sagaftrastrike #wgastrong #unionstrong."

She also later reposted the reunion photo to her Instagram story, writing, “My forever family.”

