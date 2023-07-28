Mandy Moore Shares Photos of 'Crazy Rash' That Appeared on Son Gus: 'Parenting Is Weird and Hard'

Mandy Moore has had some serious adventures in parenting this week.

On her Instagram Story Friday, the This Is Us alum shared the story of a "crazy rash" she discovered on son August “Gus” Harrison, 2.

"This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am," she began alongside a photo of Gus pensively enjoying a lollipop at the doctor's office.



Explaining she believed it could have been eczema, poison oak, or an allergy, the mom of two said that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith, "tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

After checking in with urgent care, a pediatrician, a dermatologist and a pediatric dermatologist, the singer noted her little guy "smiles and laughs and carries on with his day like the rockstar he is."



Sharing a close-up of the splotchy red rash all over the toddler's legs, she explained, "Turns out it's a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotto-Crosti syndrome."



"It sometimes accompanies a cold but not in Gus' case. It's all over his legs and feed (ouch) and the backs of his arms, but nowhere else."

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore was sad to report, "There's nothing to do but steroid cream and Benadryl at night. And it could last 6-8 weeks. Oooooof. Anyone else ever experience this?"

"All of that to say, this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I'm ever so grateful it's only an itchy skin condition). Kids are resilient and as long as he's smiling through it, we are a-okay."

Moore and Goldsmith are also parents to son Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, 9 months. Amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike — which the 39-year-old has frequently been on the picket line for — the actress exclusively told PEOPLE how she’s trying to focus on appreciating having extra time with her sons this summer.

“I went back to work with both of them pretty soon after I had them,” she said of her two boys. “A month with Gus and six weeks with Ozzie. So to not be working right now and to really have this concentrated family time is so special.”

“I recognize that the time is fleeting, and so I'm really trying to be present and appreciate it,” she continued. “There's a million things happening at once. It's still a really, really special time.”

