Mandy Moore Shares Photos of 'Crazy Rash' That Appeared on Son Gus: 'Parenting Is Weird and Hard'

Mandy Moore was concerned when she found out the widespread rash could last up to two months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 04:50PM EDT
Mandy Moore rash
Photo:

Taylor Goldsmith/Instagram, Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore has had some serious adventures in parenting this week.

On her Instagram Story Friday, the This Is Us alum shared the story of a "crazy rash" she discovered on son  August “Gus” Harrison, 2.

"This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am," she began alongside a photo of Gus pensively enjoying a lollipop at the doctor's office.

Explaining she believed it could have been eczema, poison oak, or an allergy, the mom of two said that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith, "tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandy Moore rash

Mandy Moore/Instagram

After checking in with urgent care, a pediatrician, a dermatologist and a pediatric dermatologist, the singer noted her little guy "smiles and laughs and carries on with his day like the rockstar he is."

Sharing a close-up of the splotchy red rash all over the toddler's legs, she explained, "Turns out it's a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotto-Crosti syndrome."

"It sometimes accompanies a cold but not in Gus' case. It's all over his legs and feed (ouch) and the backs of his arms, but nowhere else."

Mandy Moore rash

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore was sad to report, "There's nothing to do but steroid cream and Benadryl at night. And it could last 6-8 weeks. Oooooof. Anyone else ever experience this?"

"All of that to say, this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I'm ever so grateful it's only an itchy skin condition). Kids are resilient and as long as he's smiling through it, we are a-okay."

Moore and Goldsmith are also parents to son  Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, 9 months. Amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike — which the 39-year-old has frequently been on the picket line for — the actress exclusively told PEOPLE how she’s trying to focus on appreciating having extra time with her sons this summer.

“I went back to work with both of them pretty soon after I had them,” she said of her two boys. “A month with Gus and six weeks with Ozzie. So to not be working right now and to really have this concentrated family time is so special.”

“I recognize that the time is fleeting, and so I'm really trying to be present and appreciate it,” she continued. “There's a million things happening at once. It's still a really, really special time.”

Related Articles
travis scott, Stormi
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Sweet Cameo on Dad Travis Scott's Album 'Utopia'
Kim Kardashian Says Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the Happiest Baby in First Birthday Tribute
Kim Kardashian Says Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the 'Happiest Baby' in First Birthday Tribute
Khloe Kardashian posts for Tatum Birthday
Khloé Kardashian Praises Son Tatum as Her 'Sweet, Sweet Baby' as She Celebrates His First Birthday
Bode Miller Reveals Son Asher, 3Â½, Was Briefly Hospitalized with Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: 'All Are Well Now' https://www.instagram.com/p/CvNnd2uLZvK/
Bode Miller Reveals Son, 3½, Was Hospitalized with Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: 'All Are Well Now'
Actors Jack Quaid (L) and Dennis Quaid attend the Armani and Cinema Society Screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Truth" after party at Armani Ristorante on October 7, 2015 in New York City.
Dennis Quaid Admits He's a 'Dorky Dad' to His Three Kids: 'Teenagers Are Awkward' (Exclusive)
Shakira Enjoys Baseball Game with Sons Sasha and Milan: 'Amazing Game'
Shakira Snaps Cute Selfies with Sons Sasha and Milan at Dodgers Game in Los Angeles: 'Amazing'
Anderson Cooper Is Searching for His Sons Missing Teddy Bear
Anderson Cooper Asks for Help Finding Toddler's 'Favorite' Stuffed Animal After Toy Goes Missing
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Brushing Mom and Baby Brother Bronze's Hair
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Heather Rae El Moussa Says Son Tristan Will Make His TV Debut on Season 2 of 'Flipping El Moussas'
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ to Travel with Son Phoenix: He's ‘Great with Flying’ (Exclusive)
chanel iman supporting husband
Pregnant Chanel Iman Visits Fiancé Davon Godchaux at Training Camp: 'Supporting Big Daddy'
Melanie Hamrick mick jagger deveraux instagram birthday 07 26 23
Mick Jagger Gets a Big Hug from 6-Year-Old Son Deveraux on His 80th Birthday — See the Sweet Photo!
John travolta and son on vacation
John Travolta's Son Ben Feeds a Monkey (and Flies in a Helicopter!) in Epic Trip to Japan: Photos
carson daly kids at mario world
Carson Daly’s Kids Spend a Day at Super Nintendo World: ‘Mario & Luigi Are Great Babysitters!’
Jason Wahler Says 'Lowest Point' was Missing Daughter's Birth amid Relapse: 'Really Hard'
Jason Wahler Recalls Being in Relapse Treatment While Wife Was Giving Birth in Same Hospital 3 Floors Above
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint to Meet Cristiano Renaldo and Hang Out with Neymar Jr.
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint to Meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Hang Out with Neymar Jr.: Photos