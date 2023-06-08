Mandy Moore Says the Bond Between Her Sons Is "Unmistakable"

Mandy Moore's boys have a special connection.

The This Is Us star shared a sweet update about her sons Gus, 2, and seven-month old Ozzie, and said that their bond is "unmistakable."



Moore, 39, shared several sweet photos of her sons on Instagram, writing, “These two and their unmistakable bond. Deeply grateful to witness such joy. #boymom." In the photos, Gus and Ozzie can be seen laughing nose-to-nose on a picnic blanket, and sitting and hugging with Ozzie touching his brother’s head.

Moore shares Ozzie and Gus with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. The pair got engaged in 2017 and were married in an intimate backyard ceremony in 2018.



Moore told PEOPLE in February that juggling two boys under the age of five is challenging but worth it, and the "best and exhausting."

"You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it is hard work," she explained. "And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it's just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well."

The Emmy-nominated actress also talked about how "very lucky" she was to be able to take her boys to work. "I jumped back into work a lot sooner than I thought I would, and I felt lucky that I had the ability to have Ozzie come with me to work so I could nurse him," she told PEOPLE of bringing Ozzie and Gus onto the set of This Is Us when they were younger.







But parenthood did change some of her work plans. Moore cut her music tour short when she gave birth to Ozzie in. She revealed to Today Parents she was "scared" to continue her concert tour and stay on the road.

Moore initially thought she could "power through" while pregnant and caring for then 17-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison as she did while filming the final season of This Is Us.

"As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus. It was like trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster," she explained. "Gus would be standing up in his Pack N' Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, 'No, no, no. We can't do this anymore.'"



"I foolishly thought, 'If I did it before, I could do it again,'" Moore continued. "But every pregnancy is different. That time, I was caring for a toddler. I was walking around feeling like an absolute shell of myself."



The family of four has gone on adventures, though. Back in February, Moore, shared a series of sweet photos from her family's "fun impromptu weekend" in upstate New York with Goldsmith and sons. They traveled to Accord, New York, where she revealed her boys got to see snow for the first time.



"What a fun impromptu weekend at @inness_ny where Gus got to experience both snow AND bacon for the first time,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “ Poor Ozzie is still stuck on the 🥛 diet. 🥓 ❄️."