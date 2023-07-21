Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith got a head start on parenthood long before they welcomed their two boys — thanks to their cats!

The This Is Us actress, 39, exclusively tells PEOPLE that the couple's three rescue cats — Peanut, Fig, and Olivia — "prepared" them for parenthood. Moore and Goldsmith are proud parents to sons Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 9 months.

"We have three rescue cats now who were our OG children, our OG babies before human babies came into the picture," Moore says of her and her husband, 37. "So they're a very important part of our lives. Very, very important."

"I feel like they really prepared us for parenthood and the ways of being responsible and looking out for something outside of yourself," she shares.

"Nothing against dogs!" Moore, who also shares beloved dog Jackson with Goldsmith, quickly adds.

But the star says it was the unique nature of cats that really prepared her and Goldsmith for the challenges of parenthood.

"I love that you have to work a little bit more for cats and their affection," Moore explains. "It isn't just something that they immediately hand out. I like that you go on a trip, and it's not immediate like, 'Oh my gosh, you're back!' It's like, 'Hey, yeah, I'll come around when [I'm] ready.' I'm like, 'Cool, cool, cool. I'll give you your space.' But then when they choose you, when you're their person, it's no greater feeling in the world."

"I feel like they've just taught us a lot about patience and responsibility and how to earn someone's trust and affection," the actress adds.

Moore says the couple's oldest cat, Fig — who she lovingly calls "their boy" — has a special bond with her toddler Gus. The two of them even have their own morning routine together.

"He jumps in his crib every morning, and Gus calls it, 'Fig in the crib, Fig in the crib,'" Moore says. "And if he's not there, I have to bring him and present him to Gus. They spend the first 10 minutes of the day rolling around with each other. It's very cute."

Purina Cat Chow is celebrating their 60th anniversary by partnering with Moore for their "60 Years. 60 Stories" contest. From now until Aug. 13, cat owners are invited to share their personal stories about how a cat has "made an impact on their life."

One winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize, and the top stories will be selected for the book 60 Years, 60 Stories: Celebrating the Extraordinary Impact of Cats. The book, available for presale on Oct. 31, will feature a foreword by Moore.

"I am a fervent cat lover," Moore tells PEOPLE. "I grew up with cats. They were my childhood pet. They have just been a touchstone in my life for my entire life. I can't remember a period of my life without cats involved in it in some way."