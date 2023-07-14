Mandy Moore Calls 'This Is Us' Costars Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas Her 'Forever Family' as Trio Reunites

Mandy Moore is joining the picket line — and having a This Is Us reunion in the process!

The 39-year-old actress reunited with her former costars Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas on Friday after SAG-AFTRA announced it would be going on strike the day prior.

“Day 1. Proud to stand with my fellow @sagaftra and @wgawest members demanding a fair contract. #sagaftrastrike #wgastrong #unionstrong,” she captioned a post that included a group photo of the trio and a video of the crew marching down the street.

Moore also took to her Instagram Story and reposted the photo of her posing with Metz and Huertas.

“My forever family,” she gushed.

Mandy Moore's Instagram Story with Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas. Mandy Moore/instagram

SAG President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, announced the strike at a press conference Thursday afternoon, saying the vote was "unanimous." Crabtree-Ireland said the studios "left us with no alternative" than to strike.

In her speech, Drescher noted that the "entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I." She continued, "This is a very big deal and it weighed heavy on us. At some point, you have to say no, we’re not going to take it anymore."

She added, "The jig is up... We demand respect. You share the wealth, because you cannot exist without us."

Fran Drescher (left) looks on as National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speaks during a press conference at the labor union's headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on July 13, 2023. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

Moore reunited with her This Is Us costars after filming the final episode of the family drama in May 2022.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August that year, Moore — who played matriarch Rebecca Pearson — opened up about how "daunting" it had been moving on from the NBC series after six seasons.

"Clearly, nothing will ever hold the same place in my heart as [This Is Us]," she told the outlet at the time. "And, quite frankly, nothing will probably mean the same thing to the world in the way that that job did."

"I love working and I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the best job in the world for the last six years," she continued. "I think every creative person is definitely afraid of not working and feels like their last job is their last job. I have been reading stuff and thinking about what's next, but it's daunting."

From left: Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown of 'This Is Us'. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Metz — who played Kate Pearson on the hit series during its entire six-year run — has also addressed her love for the show, telling PEOPLE in May: "I miss This Is Us desperately. And not only was it life-changing for me, but the best people, the way that it touched people's lives and hearts and minds, it was really, really special."

As for Huertas, who portrayed Miguel, he previously told PEOPLE he knew exactly why fans resonated so well with the series.

"I think almost every scene in some respect resonated with viewers because the great thing about our show is that our writers are able to take pieces of themselves [and] pieces of conversations they have with us, the actors," he shared. "And they're able to kind of lace that into every episode and every scene and that way the audience can see or find themselves in every moment, every situation, every character."



This Is Us is now streaming in full on Hulu.

