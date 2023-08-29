Mandy Moore Praises Ex Andy Roddick, Calls Him a ‘Formative Part of My Young Adult Life’

The 'This Is Us' actress said she's "so happy for" Roddick "and his family" on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win

Published on August 29, 2023
Mandy Moore Cheers on Ex Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker
L-R Mandy Moore, Brooklyn Decker, Andy Roddick. Photo:

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Mandy Moore is cheering on her ex, tennis star Andy Roddick, and his wife, model Brooklyn Decker, on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win.

Moore, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to congratulate her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated at that time, 20 years ago.

Roddick, 40, talked about the anniversary of his Grand Slam victory in this month's issue of GQ, which the This Is Us actress said she loved reading.

"Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was so moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he’s lead since," Moore wrote in her story. "I'm so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone Andy!"

Moore, who married musician Taylor Goldsmith in 2018, also raved about the article in the comments of a post from the tennis star's wife, Decker.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith attend the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Decker, 36, posted a photo from the GQ story and wrote, "This month's GQ reflects on the 20 years since Andy won the US Open. Ever the recluse, this article offers a glimpse into who Andy was when he was playing and who he's become since. Thank you to Sean Manning for covering him thoughtfully, thoroughly, and fairly."

Moore commented, "I loved this article. Congrats on the 20th Anniversary of the Open!"

Decker called Moore a "class act" in response to the comment. "You were a huge part of his life (and actually there) during that time," the model added.

Roddick won the Grand Slam Championship in 2003 after defeating Juan Carlos Ferrero in the US Open Finals.

12th Annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala - Arrivals
Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick arrive at the 12th Annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala. Rick Kern/WireImage

Roddick and Decker married in 2009 during a romantic ceremony in Texas. In 2015, they welcomed their first child, Hank, before announcing the birth of their second child, daughter Stevie.

"It's the most beautiful thing in the world," Decker told PEOPLE in 2020 of her family with Roddick. "It's the most exhausting thing in the world. It's the most fulfilling thing in the world. All of that is true. It's wonderful."

