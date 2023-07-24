Mandy Moore Shares How Having Kids Has Inspired Her to Make More Music (Exclusive)

The singer-songwriter has two sons, Gus and Ozzie, with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Published on July 24, 2023 12:02PM EDT
Mandy Moore
Photo: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore sees music in a whole new way since becoming a parent.

The singer-songwriter, 39, exclusively tells PEOPLE how parenthood has inspired her to make more music in the future. She and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, 37, share two sons: Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 9 months.

“I feel like having kids has really made me think about making cool music for them one of these days,” the artist says. "I don't know if that would be original songs or covering songs.“

Mandy Moore and her family
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith and sons Ozzie and Gus.

mandymooremm/Instagram

Moore reveals that Gus has especially inspired her. She says that the toddler asks to listen to “Warren Zevon, and Tom Petty, and The Kinks and The Beatles,” thanks to the music that his father plays for him.

"People often remark that Gus has great taste [in] music. I'm like, that's because Taylor curates it! He only likes what Taylor introduces him to," she shares, laughing, “Dad's feeding him that diet of really, really cool rad music."

Goldsmith is also a musician. He’s currently lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for the folk-rock band Dawes. He was a co-writer on Moore’s 2020 album Silver Landings and also contributed to her next album, In Real Life.

“I think when you have kids, it becomes your whole world,” Moore adds. “For music fans like Gus, it just has me thinking, how could I make a contribution for new parents moving forward? Or even just for us [parents], the kind of music that we want to listen to.”

Mandy Moore and her family
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith celebrate son Gus' birthday.

mandymooremm/Instagram

Moore first entered the music scene in 1999 with her debut single "Candy" — it peaked at No. 41 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. "Candy" was released as the lead single from her first studio album, So Real.

Since then, Moore has released six more albums: Mandy Moore (2001), Coverage (2003), Wild Hope (2007), Amanda Leigh (2009), Silver Landings (2020) and In Real Life (2022). Coverage — which was comprised of covers of popular hits like "I Feel the Earth Move" and "Help Me" — will celebrate 20 years on Oct. 21.

Mandy Moore performs on March 12, 2020
Mandy Moore performs on March 12, 2020.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Moore tells PEOPLE that she’s not currently working on another album, but could see herself returning to writing songs again “once things feel a little bit more settled at home” — though she admits with a laugh that things will probably “never” feel settled.

“There will never be a ‘right’ moment,” she says. “But yeah… it'll be nice to sit down and focus again on music and think about what that looks like, and how that's going to factor into my life moving forward.”

