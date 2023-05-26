Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson Have 'This Is Us' Reunion: 'All is Right in the World'

"It had been too long! So so so happy to see you Ladies," Chrissy Metz shared of seeing her 'This Is Us' costars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson

Published on May 26, 2023 02:05 PM
This Is Us Reunion
Photo:

Mandy Moore/Instagram

The ladies of This Is Us have reunited!

On Thursday, Mandy Moore shared a photo of herself smiling alongside her former costars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson.

"Reunited with my Pearson ladies and all is right in the world," Moore, who played Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series, captioned the pic, adding, "#thisisstillus"

Metz, who portrayed Kate Pearson, and Watson, who played Beth Pearson, also shared their excitement for the reunion in the comment section of Moore's post.

"It had been too long! So so so happy to see you Ladies! ❤️" Metz, 42, wrote while Watson, 41, added, “We won lunch for sure! My stomach and my heart are full ❤️‍🔥"

Their This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown also replied with a string of emojis: "😘❤️❤️❤️"

This Is Us Reunion

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Metz opened up to PEOPLE about missing the role that launched her career.

"I miss This Is Us desperately," the actress and singer shared. "And not only was it life-changing for me, but the best people, the way that it touched people's lives and hearts and minds, it was really, really special."

Moore, 39, previously spoke about staying close to the cast after wrapping This Is Us after six seasons in May of that year. 

"We've had a couple of months now, since we finished filming. This is the time of year that we would be going back to work normally, so I'm definitely a little sad about that because I miss my friends," she told Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. "It's like, you know, I've had my summer vacation. I'm ready to go back to work now. So, in that sense this is a strange feeling."

Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty


Moore also shared that the cast's group chat was "still alive," adding, "It kind of ebbs and flows when there's stuff happening in people's lives, so yeah, the text chain will live forever."

