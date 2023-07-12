Mandy Moore Catches Thief Who Allegedly Stole Package Outside Her L.A. Home on Camera: ‘People Are the Worst’

Mandy Moore caught an alleged thief on a camera outside of her home.

In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, the This Is Us star, 38, revealed she caught her package being stolen outside of her L.A. home thanks to her security videos.

“People are the worst,” she wrote over a screenshot of the footage that showed the package resting against a large white gate. A blue figure could be seen lurking in the bushes nearby.

“I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went,” she continued. “I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn't delivered and then I found this video (which won't load here for some reason).” Moore shares two children — Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 9 months — with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Calling out the thief, she added, “This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them.”

Mandy Moore posts about stolen package on her Instagram Story. mandymooremm/Instagram

While she may have had a troubling start to her Wednesday, Moore was in better spirits while showing off the progress she’s made to her dream home on Tuesday.

The actress posted photos on her Story, sharing a few updates on her new pad, which has been under construction for over six years. In one snap, she revealed that her backyard makeover has not yet begun.

Mandy Moore shows off her unfinished backyard on her Instagram Story. mandymoremm/Instagram

“The backyard is another story but hoping to get that started soon,” she wrote, tagging her landscaper and designer in a shot of her outdoor space.

She also revealed the stunning “original ceiling detail” that adorned the wood beam ceiling in her living room, along with an exterior shot of the home that she captioned “home reno progress.”

Exterior shot of Mandy Moore's under-construction home. mandymoremm/Instagram

Moore first purchased her sprawling abode in January 2017 for a reported $2.56 million. The star bought it while it was still in construction mode and has been working on it since, sharing frequent updates on Instagram.

In February she took a “site visit” to the space and revealed some newly-added design details, including her son Gus’ “dreamy” bathroom tiles. She also unveiled the bold tiger-print fabric that will outfit her dining room chairs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the visit, the “Candy” singer gave a shoutout to her designers, Emily Farnham and Sarah Sherman Samuel, and posed with them in front of her soon-to-be-finished home. "6 years working with this dream team! I'm the luckiest," she captioned the photo.

