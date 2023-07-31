Mandy Moore Calls Son Gus a 'Champ' as He Braves 'Crazy Rash' on His Legs, Feet and Arms

The actress shared on Friday that her 2-year-old son was experiencing a widespread, splotchy red rash

Published on July 31, 2023 02:34PM EDT
Mandy Moore posts pic of son eating oatmeal
Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; 2Baby; Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore is proud of her little boy for staying positive during an uncomfortable situation.

On Monday, the actress shared an update on her Instagram Story about 2-year-old son August “Gus” Harrison, who has been experiencing a "crazy rash" all over his legs, feet and back of his arms.

"Someone may have a crazy rash but he's still a champ!!" she wrote alongside a smiley picture of her little boy laughing while eating oatmeal.

Last week, the This Is Us alum, 39, shared the story of the rash discovered on Gus, posting photos of her son's splotchy red breakout on her Instagram Story Friday.

Mandy Moore rash

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Explaining she believed it could have been eczema, poison oak, or an allergy, the mom of two said that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith, "tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch."

After checking in with urgent care, a pediatrician, a dermatologist and a pediatric dermatologist, the singer noted her little guy "smiles and laughs and carries on with his day like the rockstar he is."

Sharing a close-up of the rash all over the toddler's legs, she explained, "Turns out it's a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotto-Crosti syndrome."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmS14JOTy7/. Mandy Moore /Instagram

"It sometimes accompanies a cold but not in Gus' case. It's all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms, but nowhere else."

Moore, who is also mom to son Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, 9 months, was sad to report, "There's nothing to do but steroid cream and Benadryl at night. And it could last 6-8 weeks. Oooooof. Anyone else ever experience this?"

"All of that to say, this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I'm ever so grateful it's only an itchy skin condition). Kids are resilient and as long as he's smiling through it, we are a-okay."

