Oklahoma Man, Woman at Large After Being Seen on Pet Store Camera Allegedly Killing Parakeet, Bunny

Authorities in Oklahoma are searching for a man and woman who are accused of killing multiple animals at a pet store.

On July 13, the pair walked into a Petland store in Oklahoma City, where they allegedly killed a parakeet and bunny in their cages, according to an Oklahoma City police report obtained by PEOPLE. The parakeet’s neck was broken and the bunny had been strangled.

Police said those two killings were captured on surveillance cameras. The man was also reportedly seen grabbing a hamster and guinea pig before leaving the store with the woman.

When the workers realized the guinea pig and hamster were missing from their enclosures, they searched a nearby parking lot. There, the hamster was found dead and police believe the pair had stomped on it.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The guinea pig remains missing.

The suspects have been identified but their names have not been made public by police.

The case is being investigated by Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, which released a statement to KOCO-TV saying in part, “Once the suspects have been arrested, warrants issued or charges filed, their names will be released."

