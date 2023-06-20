This Man Has Been on Missing 'Titanic' Sub — and Calls It 'Majestic' But 'Highly Risky'

"You're in a titanium tube that’s about 20 feet long. … So you can’t get out unless somebody unbolts it,” Fred Hagen tells PEOPLE

By
and Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on June 20, 2023 05:55PM EDT
Fred hagen
From L-R: Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Fred Hagen, Bretton Hunchuk and Dave Concannon in July 2021. Photo:

Courtesy of Fred Hagen

A Pennsylvania man who was previously aboard the missing Titan submersible is opening up about the "highly risky" but rewarding journeys the vessel takes to visit the Titanic wreckage.

OceanGate's submersible Titan went missing on Sunday while underwater in the area of the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic, officials said. As of midday Tuesday, the vessel was believed to have just 40 hours of oxygen left for the five passengers on board if it was intact.

Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet is among the five passengers on board the missing submersible, according to the New York Times. His friend Fred Hagen, 65, tells PEOPLE he is “stressed out” after learning about the vessel’s disappearance.

Hagen, who has previously visited the Titanic wreckage on the Titan, describes the vessel as “a state-of-the-art vehicle.”

Passengers are “bolted in” to the vessel before it is launched into the ocean, according to Hagen.

"You're in a titanium tube that’s about 20 feet long. … So you can’t get out unless somebody unbolts it,” he explains. “And you clearly understand and you sign off that you understand that this is a highly risky endeavor that could result in death.”

Before entering the sub for a November 2022 piece on CBS Sunday Morning, reporter David Pogue read a waiver that passengers needed to sign. It warned that Titan “has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body” and that the trip “could result in physical injury, disability, emotional trauma or death.”

Stockton Rush is Chief Executive Officer and Founder (2009) of OceanGate Inc
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

OceanGate

Dives down to Titanic with OceanGate cost $250,000 per person, according to CBS Sunday Morning. Discussing the decision to board the sub, Hagen says the passengers are “not tourists.”

“It was not, as some people say, a reckless endeavor by a bunch of one percenters who just wanted to run off and waste their money and endanger their lives and other people,” Hagen tells PEOPLE.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who is also reportedly aboard the missing submersible, created the Titan “in order to explore the deepest depths” of the ocean, Hagen says.

“He wanted to democratize the sea and open it up to individuals,” Hagen tells PEOPLE, noting that the vessel was not a tourist sub, as some reports have claimed. 

“These are mission specialists who are passionate about science,” he added. “They’re passionate about history, and they’re passionate about recording the condition and deterioration of the iconic shipwreck known as the Titanic.”

Ultimately, Hagen believes it's a "majestic endeavor."

Fred hagen
'Titan' on a ship.

Courtesy of Fred Hagen

At a press conference on Tuesday, United States Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said the sub started with about 96 hours worth of oxygen but would likely have around 40 hours left if the vehicle is intact.

With time running low, Hagen says officials “need to enable” watercraft with 5,000 or 6,000 meters of cable “to get on site as soon as possible."

In a statement provided to PEOPLE on Tuesday, a rep for OceanGate said, "For some time, we have been unable to establish communications with one of our submersible exploration vehicles which is currently visiting the wreck site of the Titanic. Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely. We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible. We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers, and we will provide updates as they are available.”  

