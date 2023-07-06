Man Survives Being Impaled After Tree Crashes Through Car During Storm: ‘We Were Both in Shock,’ Says Wife

"We didn’t know the severity of the damage until my husband looked down and saw he got stabbed in the stomach twice from the large branch," Laura Ballweg said

By Brian Brant
Published on July 6, 2023 12:43PM EDT
Atlanta Driver Survives Being Impaled by Tree While Driving through Storm
Photo:

Go Fuund Me

A Georgia man is on the road to recovery after being impaled by a tree branch while driving through a storm with his family over the weekend.

Anthony Sotelo, wife Laura Ballweg and their 8-year-old son were driving during a thunderstorm on Sunday when a tree fell on their car.

Ballweg told Fox affiliate WAGA-TV that the incident happened without warning. "If anybody knows the movie Final Destination, we've always been paranoid of that. That is what it felt like," she told the outlet. "We were both in shock."

In an emotional message shared on a GoFundMe page, Ballweg said they were driving in Sandy Springs when "an entire tree fell down and crashed through our front window."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We didn’t know the severity of the damage until my husband looked down and saw he got stabbed in the stomach twice from the large branch," she wrote.

She dialed 911 and told her husband to keep pressure on the wound after he pulled the branch out of his stomach. An ambulance quickly arrived and rushed him to the hospital. 

Ballweg and her son only sustained cuts from shattered glass, but Anthony had to undergo emergency surgery after the branch "obliterated" his navel and passed through his abdomen, Ballweg wrote on the fundraising page.

Fortunately, Ballweg told WAGA-TV the branch missed her husband's internal organs and that doctors were even able to repair his hernia.

"The surgery went great," she said. "He's a trooper. He was making jokes the whole time. If you know my husband, that's normal. But in such a time of scariness, I can't believe that he was still so positive."

Ballweg told CBS affiliate WANF-TV that the family is "grateful to be alive."

"What if it was bigger, longer, stronger, more branches? It could’ve been so so much worse," she told the station.

However, the family still faces a difficult road ahead and Ballweg said her husband won't be able to return to work "for at least two months."

"We will have emergency medical bills, and physical therapy due for payment," she wrote on the fundraising page, which has raised over $4,000 as of Thursday. "We ask for kindness and support through this horrible situation and appreciate all the outpouring love we have been continuously been receiving."

The Sandy Springs Police Department and the family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
A road sign in Death Valley warning travelers of Caution Extreme Heat Danger
Man Found Dead in Car with 2 Flat Tires and Broken AC at Death Valley National Park amid Extreme Heat
Dad Who Survived Sept. 11 Drowns Trying to Save Children On Illinois Boating Lake
'Hero' Dad of 3 Who Survived 9/11 Drowns Trying to Save Kids During Boating Trip on Lake Michigan
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Small Plane Crashes in Southern California
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Small Plane Crashes into Side of Southern California Building
NYPD Officers Save Man
NYPD Officers Rescue Subway Commuter Who Fell on Tracks After Medical Emergency
Liz Isaac holds her daughter, Alessandria, before bedtime in their room at Harvest Home in Los Angeles, California.
Homeless Mom Transforms Life After Learning She’s Pregnant: ‘I Am Strong Enough to Face Anything’ (Exclusive)
69-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator While Walking Dog Near South Carolina Golf Course
South Carolina Woman, 69, Killed by Alligator While Walking Dogs on Hilton Head Island
Nicole Shanahan at home, in her hammock, June 1, 2023 California
Nicole Shanahan 'Moving On' 1 Year After Alleged Elon Musk Affair, Sergey Brin Split (Exclusive)
Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown. man kills woman with forklift. Home depot .
Man Charged with Murder of 73-Year-Old Woman Using Stolen Forklift in Home Depot Parking Lot
light-aircraft-myrtle-beach
5 Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes in North Myrtle Beach
Â Car Crashes into New Hampshire Bar, Injuring Dozens Including Man Pinned in Bathroom
Car Crashes into New Hampshire Restaurant, Injuring Dozens and Pinning Man Inside Bathroom
Donald Michael SANTINI
‘America’s Most Wanted’ Suspect Who Spent Nearly 4 Decades on the Run Is Arrested on Murder Charge
Paul Little, the man who won $3 million in January from a lottery ticket officials said was stolen from him by a convenience store worker. Photo by Massachusetts State Lottery
Man Finally Collects $3 Million Lotto Win After Ticket Was Stolen by Cashier
Golden Ears Provincial Park, near Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Missing Canadian Teen Walks Out of Wilderness After Getting Lost for 2 Days
Father dies after falling over 100 feet from an Oregon trailâs cliff while hiking with family, authorities say
Dad, 40, Dead After Falling 100 Feet from a Hiking Trail in Oregon
Attraction Fury 325 in the theme park Carowinds on August 19, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
N.C. Roller Coaster Shut Down After Man Spots Crack in Support Beam as the Ride Goes By (Video)
Lake Gladewater
Texas Man Dead After Jumping Off 40-Foot Embankment into Shallow Portion of Lake