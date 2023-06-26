Man and 14-Year-Old Stepson Die After Hiking at Texas National Park in 119-Degree Heat

The boy "fell ill along the trail and lost consciousness" during the hike, while his stepfather, who left to get help, was found dead in a crashed car

By Laura Barcella
Published on June 26, 2023 01:21PM EDT
Big Bend National Park
Big Bend National Park. Photo:

Getty Images

A 14-year-old Florida boy died while hiking with his brother and stepfather at Texas’ Big Bend National Park on Friday — and his stepfather, who left to get help, was later found dead in a crashed car.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the teen was hiking Friday with his family members along the Marufo Vega Trail “in extreme heat.” Temperatures hovered around 119 degrees Fahrenheit at the time, per the statement.

The boy “fell ill along the trail and lost consciousness,” and his brother, 21, tried to carry him back to the trailhead, the statement says. The stepfather, 31, then headed out to get help for the boy, but was found dead inside his vehicle around 8 pm. The man's car had crashed over an embankment, authorities said.

The victims have not been publicly identified yet.

The Marufo Vega Trail goes through “extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part of Big Bend National Park,” the National Park Service noted.

“No shade or water makes this strenuous trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer," officials wrote. "Big Bend is currently experiencing extreme heat with daily highs reaching 110-119 F at low elevations and along the Rio Grande.” 

Texas has been gripped by a record-breaking heatwave for the past few weeks, along with states from Florida to Arizona and more. The area has also been hit with a number of major recent storms that knocked out power for hundreds of residents, per Fox Weather.

WFLA-TV’s chief Tampa Bay-based meteorologist, Jeff Berardelli, wrote on Twitter that this kind of heat was unprecedented for June: “This configuration, likely enhanced by climate heating, is fueling a record heat dome so extreme that even experts are astonished!”

The fatal hiking incident at Big Bend is still under investigation.

