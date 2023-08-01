Man Voguing to Beyoncé Was Stabbed to Death After Group Allegedly Hurled Homophobic Slurs

A New York City dancer was killed Saturday at a gas station in Brooklyn in what police are investigating as a potential hate crime.

O'Shae Sibley, 28, was voguing to Beyoncé with friends when they were confronted by a group of young men who allegedly hurled homophobic slurs at the group, The New York Times reports, citing friends and video of the incident.

In the ensuing argument, one of the men allegedly stabbed Sibley, who had been at a birthday celebration with friends on the Jersey Shore before stopping to get gas at the Mobil gas station in Midwood around 11:15 p.m., CBS2 reported.

Friends told multiple outlets that Sibley is gay. A spokesman for the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE, "The incident is being investigated as a possible biased incident."

Police said Sibley was stabbed in the torso and taken to the Maimonides Medical Center, where he died.

O'Shae Sibley. Sage O.Dumure Versailles/Facebook

"They were dancing,” his friend Beckenbaur Hamilton told CBS2. “They were filling up on gas, but they were voguing, doing crazy, I can promise you. I wasn't there, but I can tell you just from what I saw that's just how they are. He comes out here and stops the music and just starts dancing and voguing and carrying on."

"He shows his colors,” added Hamilton. “He's not afraid. But he doesn't go out there and say, 'Oh, I'm this and that.' But as soon as you see him you know that's a proud gay man," Hamilton said.

Sibley had moved from Philadelphia to New York to pursue job opportunities.

“It was a senseless crime,” his aunt Tondra Sibley told the Times. “O’Shae has always been a peacemaker. All he wanted to do was dance.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

