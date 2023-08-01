Man Voguing to Beyoncé Was Stabbed to Death After Group Allegedly Hurled Homophobic Slurs

The NYPD is investigating the death of O'Shae Sibley as a possible hate crime

By Christine Pelisek
Published on August 1, 2023 02:42PM EDT
O'Shae Sibley stabbed in Brooklyn
O'Shae Sibley. Photo:

Sage O.Dumure Versailles/Facebook

A New York City dancer was killed Saturday at a gas station in Brooklyn in what police are investigating as a potential hate crime.

O'Shae Sibley, 28, was voguing to Beyoncé with friends when they were confronted by a group of young men who allegedly hurled homophobic slurs at the group, The New York Times reports, citing friends and video of the incident.

In the ensuing argument, one of the men allegedly stabbed Sibley, who had been at a birthday celebration with friends on the Jersey Shore before stopping to get gas at the Mobil gas station in Midwood around 11:15 p.m., CBS2 reported.

Friends told multiple outlets that Sibley is gay. A spokesman for the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE, "The incident is being investigated as a possible biased incident."

Police said Sibley was stabbed in the torso and taken to the Maimonides Medical Center, where he died.

O'Shae Sibley stabbed in Brooklyn
O'Shae Sibley.

Sage O.Dumure Versailles/Facebook

"They were dancing,” his friend Beckenbaur Hamilton told CBS2. “They were filling up on gas, but they were voguing, doing crazy, I can promise you. I wasn't there, but I can tell you just from what I saw that's just how they are. He comes out here and stops the music and just starts dancing and voguing and carrying on."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

"He shows his colors,” added Hamilton. “He's not afraid. But he doesn't go out there and say, 'Oh, I'm this and that.' But as soon as you see him you know that's a proud gay man," Hamilton said.

Sibley had moved from Philadelphia to New York to pursue job opportunities.

“It was a senseless crime,” his aunt Tondra Sibley told the Times. “O’Shae has always been a peacemaker. All he wanted to do was dance.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

Related Articles
Man Broke into Ex-Wifes House and Killed Her and Dog Before Turning the Gun on Himself
Man Broke into Ex-Wife’s Home and Killed Her and Dog Before Turning the Gun on Himself
Shakeema Brown Jackson Fulton County Jaquavia Jackson
Man Killed His Sheriff’s Deputy Wife and Her Brother to Hide the 2 Secret Children He’d Fathered
A Los Angeles Sheriff Police officer stand next to a barrel where a body was discovered in Malibu Lagoon State Beach, California
Body of Naked Man Found Inside Plastic Barrel Washed Up on Malibu Beach
Rex Heuermann, Long Island Serial Killer Suspect
Rex Heuermann's Estranged Wife Says Her Children 'Cry Themselves to Sleep' Following His Arrest
Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse
5 Shocking Moments from Lori Vallow Daybell's Bizarre Rant in Court Before Getting Life Sentences
Landon Maloberti died on February 7 from blunt force trauma to his head and neck
5-Year-Old Boy Was Beaten to Death in Case of Apparent 'Torture,' and Adoptive Parents Face Charges
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell Claims Slain Son Visited Her After Murder and Said: 'You Didn't Do Anything Wrong, Mom'
Crystal Cooper Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Loving Conn. Caregiver Who Was 'Full of Life' Is Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Lindsay Shiver arrested for plotting husbands murder
Beauty Queen Accused of Plotting to Kill Ex-Auburn Football Player Husband After Police Find WhatsApp Message
Man Called 911 to Say His Wife Wasn't Breathing. Now He's Accused of Poisoning Her with Fentanyl Glennis Douglas Smith mugshot. ELK GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man Called 911 to Say His Wife Wasn't Breathing. Now He's Accused of Poisoning Her with Fentanyl
Alicia Navarro found
Man Questioned, Released in Case of Alicia Navarro, Teen Who Reappeared After Being Missing for 4 Years
In this undated photo released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is Mark Mechikoff. A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death in the San Francisco Bay Area
California Man Charged With Murdering Woman, Posting Video of Her Death on Facebook
Delta Airlines flight
Drunk Delta Passenger Sexually Assaulted Mom and Teen Daughter on 9-Hour 'Nightmare' Flight: Lawsuit
Felix Verdejo and victim Keishla Rodriguez
Olympic Boxer Felíx Verdejo Found Guilty in Kidnapping and Death of Pregnant Girlfriend
abigail-williams1
Man Who Communicated with Delphi Victim Before Her Killing Gets 40 Years for Child Pornography
Taylor Schabusiness, who is charged with killing and dismembering her friend, is pictured during her trial in Brown County Circuit Court
Jury Says Woman Who Dismembered Lover After BDSM-Gone-Wrong Is Not Mentally Ill