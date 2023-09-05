Man Sprung from Prison After Killing Wife in 2008 Allegedly Murdered Ex-Girlfriend Hiding in 'Safe House'

An Alabama woman who was eight weeks pregnant was found stabbed inside a fire station where she was seeking refuge from alleged domestic abuse, according to police. The man she was hiding from is now under arrest and charged with murder, just weeks after he celebrated her pregnancy by writing on social media “I’m so happy to have you in my life.”

Treasure Hennessy, 37, was found stabbed to death inside the Fort Mitchell fire station early Saturday morning, local news outlet WTVM reported on Tuesday.

Hennessy had recently been granted permission to stay at the fire station as a “safe house,” police said, after moving out of her on-and-off again boyfriend Bradley Stokes’ residence late last month, just days after the couple posted on social media about her pregnancy.

“Stokes was waiting and hiding on her,” Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor claimed at a news conference Sunday, detailing the killing.

According to Taylor, Stokes then allegedly tried to hide Hennessey’s car in bushes behind a barn across the street before fleeing in his own vehicle. The victim’s car was found the next day when local farmers were trimming the bushes, Taylor said.

Taylor said police tracked down Stokes at a hotel in Columbus, Ga., and he was arrested later that day. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office said its officers engaged in “a short vehicle and foot chase” before detaining Stokes.



“Stokes is charged with Capital Murder and awaiting extradition to Russell County,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

It's not immediately clear if Stokes has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Stokes had just been released from prison in early June following a 16-year sentence for gun violations and a manslaughter charge, Taylor told reporters at Sunday’s news conference. WRBL reports the victim in that case was Stokes' wife.

“Shortly after that release, he entered into a relationship with Ms. Hennessey and they dated off and on for the next couple of months,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the sheriff’s office had received “at least” two domestic violence reports against Stokes filed by Hennessey in recent months. On August 31, Stokes posted a collection of photos of himself with Hennessey on Facebook and wrote: “I hope we can work our relationship out my love and i can't wait to see our baby. I pray that's God will bring us back together like we was.”

Taylor, the sheriff, said the expecting mother moved into the fire station in late August, where Stokes eventually found out where she was staying. Stokes allegedly hid out and ambushed his ex-girlfriend before stabbing her to death, the sheriff said.

“He felt like Ms. Hennessey was going to sign a warrant for domestic violence on him, which would violate his probation and send him back to prison for the remainder of his sentence,” Taylor alleged, laying out a possible motive.

“It’s just no words to explain how I feel or I’m sure anybody else feels that knew Treasure,” friend Gregory Scott McDonald told WTVM on Tuesday.

Taylor said investigators recovered a knife from Stokes’ car, which they believe to be the murder weapon.

On social media, family members mourned Hennessey’s death. “I’m so lost, I’m so hurt,” Hennessey’s sister Tiffany wrote in one post. “Never thought this would happen to us.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.