Calif. Man Sentenced to 119 Years in Prison For Murder of Research Scientist Camping With His Daughters

Anthony Rauda will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Tristan Beaudette

Published on June 9, 2023 04:36PM EDT
Tristam Beaudette and family.

The man convicted of murdering a research scientist while he camped with his two young daughters in a California state park was sentenced to 119 years in prison Wednesday, multiple outlets report.

According to The New York Times, CBS News and the Associated Press, citing the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Anthony Rauda will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder in the death of dad Tristan Beaudette, and two counts of attempted murder of Beaudette’s two little girls, who were 2 and 4 years old at the time of the incident.

Beaudette, a 35-year-old researcher at a pharmaceutical company, was fatally shot in the head on June 22, 2018, in Malibu Creek State Park, just outside of Los Angeles, PEOPLE previously reported. He was sleeping near his daughters in a tent when he was killed, but the girls were unharmed.

Rauda, now 46, a convicted felon, was arrested in October 2018 on a parole violation after he was found armed with a rifle near the park. His arrest came after a string of alleged armed burglaries in nearby Agoura Hills and Calabasas in California.

Authorities believe Rauda first started firing on unsuspecting campers and motorists a year-and-a-half before he killed Beaudette.

Rauda faced eight additional counts of attempted murder and five counts of burglary in connection with multiple shootings and burglaries in the area.

Tristan Beaudette and family. GofundMe

A jury found him not guilty in seven of those attempted murder charges, but he was convicted of the five burglary charges and one of the attempted murder charges for shooting at a man days before he murdered Beaudette, CBS reports.

According to the AP, Rauda’s defense attorney Nicholas Okorocha declined to comment on his client's sentencing, but called the victim impact statement given by Beaudette’s widow, Erica, “deeply moving.”

