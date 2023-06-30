Man Sentenced for Exchanging Sexual Videos with Boy, Then Using Bitcoin to Try to Have Child Killed

In 2015, the parents of the 13-year-old victim discovered the sexual exchanges and contacted police

By
Greg Hanlon
Greg Hanlon headshot
Greg Hanlon
Greg Hanlon has been an editor in PEOPLE’s crime vertical since 2015. He has been covering crime for more than 15 years. His work has appeared previously in The New York Times and Slate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 12:41PM EDT
The Mitchell H. Cohen U.S. Courthouse in Camden, N.J.
Photo: Google Maps

A New Jersey man who exchanged sexually explicit photographs and videos with a 13-year-old boy — and then tried to have the child killed so that he couldn’t testify against him — was sentenced Tuesday to 78 months in prison.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey, John Michael Musbach, 34, of Haddonfield, pleaded guilty in February to one count of knowingly and intentionally using and causing another to use a facility of interstate and foreign commerce (the internet) with the intention that a murder be committed.

Musbach's case came to light in the summer of 2015 when the parents of the 13-year-old victim found out about the inappropriate online exchanges and contacted police. Musbach was arrested in March 2016.

Subsequently, “Musbach decided to have the victim killed so that the victim could not testify against him in the pending criminal case,” the press release states.

According to the release, Musbach went on a murder-for-hire website on the dark web and asked if a 14-year-old was too young of a target. When he heard back that the victim’s age wasn’t an issue, he paid approximately 40 bitcoin — the equivalent of $20,000 at the time, according to the release — for the hit.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

But when Musbach was asked for an additional $5,000 to secure the hit, he tried to cancel and asked for a refund. At that point, the administrator of the website told him the site was actually a scam and threatened to tell authorities.

Rocco C. Cipparone, Musbach's lawyer, said in a statement to PEOPLE after Musbach’s guilty plea that his client "decided to put this matter behind him without a trial, and accepted his responsibility."

Cipparone said in the statement that Musbach’s behavior was “aberrational for him.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn Simmons
Heartbreaking TikTok Clip Shows How Family's Was 'Shattered' When Drunk Driver Killed 3 Kids
Juan Carlos Mata, returned this morning and ultimately took his own life. Mata was the suspect in the homicide of Lesley Reyes
'Obsessed' Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Returns to Crime Scene Days Later and Dies by Suicide in Front of Cops
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, left, and defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh stand as the jury enters the courtroom to be dismissed for the day after no verdict was announced in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Parkland School Resource Officer Who Didn't Enter Building During Mass Shooting Found Not Guilty
Terry Lynn Janway; Jack Janway; Dalton Janway
There Were No Domestic Violence Calls to Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws House Before Murder-Suicide: Police
In this frame taken from police body camera video, Richard Cox, right, is approached by New Haven police officers, June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. Officials in Connecticut said, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, that two New Haven, Conn. Officials in Connecticut said, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, that two New Haven officers have been placed on paid leave and three others were reassigned after Cox was seriously injured in the back of a police van.
2 Conn. Police Officers Fired Over Arrest That Left a Black Man Paralyzed
https://www.in.gov/isp/crime-reporting/delphi-homicide-investigation/ Abigail Joyce "Abby" Williams, 13 Delphi Murder victim Suspect: Richard Allen Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14 Delphi Murder victim Credit: Indiana State Police
Delphi Murders Suspect Allegedly Confessed on Jailhouse Call with Wife: 'Admits Several Times'
Timothy Norton
Missouri Man Jailed for Life Over Death of Woman Who Was Caged and Dismembered
A Rankin County Sheriff's Deputy SUV drives through downtown Brandon, Miss.
6 Mississippi Deputies Fired After Accusations of Beating, Sexually Assaulting Black Men During Raid
City Council candidate Dr. Yusef Salaam is pictured while being interviewed in Harlem
Yusef Salaam, Member of the 'Exonerated Five,' Is on Track to Represent Harlem on N.Y.C. Council
Former Laurel Md. police chief David Crawford mugshot
Ex-Maryland Police Chief Set 12 'Revenge Fires,' Gets Multiple Life Sentences
Patrick Profriedt
N.Y. Man Allegedly Killed Infant Daughter with Crossbow While Aiming At His Wife, Who Was Holding Baby
Kimberly Hardy
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Was Undergoing Cancer Treatment After Body Found in Woods
James Wesley Henry mugshot
N.C. Man Accused of Killing Dog by Slashing Her Throat in Random Attack While Owner Played Pickleball
Suspect arrested after 2 women found dead in Diamond Bar senior living facility
Caretaker Charged with Murdering 2 Elderly Women at Assisted Living Facility in California
E. Jean Carroll's trial against Donald
Donald Trump Is Now Suing E. Jean Carroll for Defamation, After Jury Recently Concluded That He Defamed Her
K'Von M Morgan, Gofundme
‘Still Had His Whole Life Ahead of Him': Boy, 10, Is Killed by Stray Bullets While Watching TV in Bed