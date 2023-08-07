Man, 25, Rescued After Spending 24 Hours Floating on Partially Submerged Boat in the Ocean

A Florida man who went missing after a boating trip was rescued on Saturday after spending more than 24 hours floating on a partially submerged boat in the Atlantic Ocean.

Charles Gregory was reported missing by his family on Friday evening when he didn’t return to the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp in St. Augustine, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release. Gregory, 25, was in a 12-foot jon boat floating 12 miles offshore.

On Saturday morning, aircrew in an HC-130 Hercules airplane spotted Gregory “sitting in his partially submerged jon boat,” the US. Coast Guard said. The boat crew saved the man and brought him to a Station Mayport boat crew, who took him to the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier to receive aid from EMS personnel.

There are no reports of health issues, the U.S. Coast Guard said in its release.



The U.S. Coast Guard rescue Charles Gregory aboard his partially submerged 12-foot jon boat 12 miles offshore of St. Augustine, Florida, Aug. 5, 2023. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

“We are pleased about the outcome in this case and I would like to thank all of our local and state partners who were heavily involved in searching for Charles and bringing him home to his family," Cmdr. Nick Barrow, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator said, per the release. “While this case resulted in rescuing Charles from a life-threatening situation, it highlights the importance of having safety gear onboard and being prepared for the worst."

He added, "If you plan to head out on the water, remember to have a life jacket, VHF marine grade radio, signaling devices and an emergency personal locator beacon to contact first responders in case you are in need of assistance.”

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Gregory's father, Raymond Gregory, said his son “struggled to stay alive” and “was scared to death."

“He said he’s had more conversations with God in that 30 hours than he’s had his whole life," he added.

Gregory fought to survive as the current dragged him away from the shore, clinging to the boat, his father told the outlet, adding that he tried to prevent the vessel from sinking by removing the motor.

The father also noted that his son used his swim shorts to wave at passing boats and planes, hoping for rescue, CNN reported.

“At night being sunburnt, and the wind would be blowing, he said it was freezing cold out there in that water,” Gregory's father told the outlet, adding: “At the end of the day, the whole moral of the story is ‘Don’t ever give up.’ ”

Gregory and the U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further comment.

