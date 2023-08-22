An Oregon man reported his roommate missing in late July. Less than two weeks later police arrested him as a suspect in her alleged murder.

On Aug. 7, Jamon Peter Fritsch, 47, was taken into custody at the Oregon City home he reportedly shared with 49-year-old Kara Rayleen Taylor, also known as Kara Sanders, according to a Facebook post from the Oregon City Police Department. Local stations KOIN and KPTV also reported the news.

Taylor was last seen at the Jefferson Street home on July 25. Police said the Pasco, Wash., native was in Oregon City temporarily staying with friends. Fritsch, who lives at the home where Taylor was staying, reported her missing to police on July 27.

Police said the circumstances of her disappearance were “suspicious” and detectives “immediately initiated an investigation.”

On Aug. 5, local and federal investigators executed a search warrant at the home, as well as other unnamed locations, per the statement. As the investigation unraveled, police said they found “evidence” that led them to believe Taylor had “died by homicidal violence.”

On Aug. 7, an arrest warrant was issued for Fritsch on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and second-degree abuse of a dead body. He was being held in the Clackamas County Jail on $1 million bail.

It’s unclear if Fritsch has entered a plea. PEOPLE could not immediately identify an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

About a week later, on Aug. 11, investigators went to the Coffin Butte Landfill in Corvallis, Ore., where they searched for several days, according to an updated Facebook post from the Oregon City Police Department. Authorities eventually discovered human remains believed to be those of Taylor.

The Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to positively identify the remains.

It was alleged by attorneys in court last week that “after she was reported missing, but before he reported it to police, [the] defendant made multiple trips to Home Depot to purchase zip ties, tarps, a saw blade, a black tote and contractor bags among other things,” KOIN reports.

Fritsch allegedly admitted to investigators that he killed and dismembered Taylor before dumping her remains at multiple garbage sites in the surrounding area, according to KOIN.

Taylor recently underwent spinal surgery and was staying with Fritsch during her recovery, according to loved ones who spoke with The Oregonian/Oregon Live. She worked as a respiratory therapist and was described as a dedicated mother to her 22-year-old daughter, who has nonverbal autism and requires 24-hour, round-the-clock care.

As the investigation continues, her family hopes to find some way to celebrate her life.

“I’d like to lay her to rest,” Taylor’s brother, Marcus Sanders said, per the outlet. “Right now she’s sitting out in a landfill or somewhere. And it kills me. It hurts.”

