Love was in the air — literally!

Darian Brinkley couldn't wait another minute to pop the question to his girlfriend Minita Tanner as they were headed from Atlanta to Cancún, Mexico, for a vacation. So he decided to get down on one knee mid-flight.

Brinkley told Fox 5 Atlanta that he and Tanner had been seated in separate rows when they boarded the plane, and he made the decision to ask for her hand ASAP after talking with another passenger near him.

"I just went with it because it felt right," he told the outlet.

Darian Brinkley

He said he originally tried to get the pilots and flight attendants in on the surprise, asking them to request Tanner's help with something on the plane. But when she got up to use the bathroom, he decided to come up with a plan B.

Brinkley enlisted the assistance of his fellow passengers instead, who helped out by holding up signs that spelled out “Will you marry me?” and recording the moment on their phones as he got into position, getting down on one knee in the middle of the aisle.

"We had to improvise, but we made it work," Brinkley said.

As Tanner came out of the bathroom, she got the surprise of her life as she saw Brinkley holding the engagement ring.

In a video captured of the event (above), Tanner could be seen nodding yes as she held back tears. After Brinkley placed the ring on his new finacée’s hand, the pair embraced as passengers applauded the couple.

Darian Brinkley

Tanner shared the moment on Facebook, where it quickly amassed over 1,500 likes and over 2,200 shares.

She captioned the video, "Feeling loved 30k feet in the sky."

"To this day she is in shock," Brinkley told Fox 5 Atlanta. "Not only is she shocked about the proposal, but the amount of attention it got. She feels like a princess. I’m just happy for the national attention she’s receiving from everyone."

