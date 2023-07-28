'I'll Just Kill Her': Man Murdered Pregnant Girlfriend He Feared Would Expose Drug Trafficking Network

A Kentucky man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for murdering his pregnant girlfriend over concerns she would expose his involvement with drug trafficking, according to a Department of Justice press release.

According to the release, Daniel Scott Nantz, 33, was engaged in multiple methamphetamine trafficking conspiracies throughout Whitley, Knox, and Laurel Counties, from March of 2017 through March of 2019. In the Spring of 2019, several of Nantz’s methamphetamine sources of supply and co-conspirators were indicted by a federal grand jury, including Geri Johnson, who was Nantz' girlfriend.

Nantz became increasingly concerned about 29-year-old Johnson’s cooperation with law enforcement, the release stated, fearing that he too would be charged in an indictment. The release says that prior to the murder, Nantz discussed his panic with multiple witnesses and Johnson herself.

According to the release, witnesses said that Nantz had become increasingly violent towards Johnson in the days leading up to March 16, 2019, which is when Nantz shot the victim twice at the secluded trailer where he lived in Steele Hollow.

That morning, a witness said that Nantz told them “Geri is talking to the feds. I think she is telling. If so, I’ll just kill her,” the release states.

Johnson tried to find a ride away from the residence where she was watching Nantz’s two children that morning, phone reports revealed. When Nantz arrived, he fired a round at her in the master bedroom of his trailer. When she fled to the driveway with her belongings, Natz shot her once in the shoulder and once in the neck. Johnson was approximately 33 weeks pregnant at the time.

Nantz eventually brought Johnson to the hospital, but only after recovering the footage from his surveillance system that captured the front driveway where the murder occurred.

Johnson was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, but medical staff quickly determined they had to deliver her baby. The child was born via emergency Cesarean section and named Amelia Jo Johnson, but she died three days later from brain damage caused by severe oxygen and blood deprivation due to her mother’s injuries, the release stated.

In March of this year, Nantz pleaded guilty to murdering a federal witness and faced a mandatory minimum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Prosecutors still called for enhancements to his sentence because they said Nantz obstructed justice by destroying evidence and said the victim was “unusually vulnerable” due to her late stage of pregnancy, per the Lexington Herald Leader.

The Lexington Herald Leader also reported that Nantz initially faced additional charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute meth, possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and possessing a gun as a person convicted of domestic violence. The four charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

In his ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier sided with the prosecution and Nantz received sentencing enhancements, according to the release.

Wier said in the 17 years he has been a federal judge, Nantz' actions have represented the “very worst conduct comes from the meth world,” the Lexington Herald Leader reports.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Carlton S. Shier, IV, also gave a statement in the DOJ release.

“In a disgraceful choice, Daniel Nantz elected to protect his illegal drug trafficking operation and self-interests, over the lives of two people – his girlfriend and her daughter,” Shier said. "This brutal act of cruel self-importance underscores how violent and serious the illegal methamphetamine trade has become."

