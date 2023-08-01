Man Killed His Sheriff’s Deputy Wife and Her Brother to Hide the 2 Secret Children He’d Fathered

A Georgia man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and brother-in-law because he didn't want her to know that he'd fathered children with other women.

On Oct. 27, 2021, Fulton County deputy Shakeema Jackson and her brother Levoy Brown were shot and killed in her home in Covington, Ga.

On the night of the killings, the murderer, Jaquavia Jackson, was due to appear in court with Shakeema the next morning after two women “claimed he had fathered children with them," according to a statement from Newton County District Attorney’s Office.



“The defendant had sent someone else to do the DNA test for him. The court date on the 28th was to address these fake DNA tests and his wife would have found out the truth and extent of his lying and cheating,” the statement continued.

After the murders, the defendant claimed “both on scene and in an interview at the Sheriff’s Office, that two unknown men entered the house and killed his wife and her brother.”

However, “surveillance footage from a neighbor’s Vivent security camera showed no one coming or going from the front of the residence," the statement said.



“On the morning of the murders, the defendant also called a neighbor across the street to ask if his security camera were working. He was told they were not,” the statement continued, adding that Jaquavia had “fired a staged shot in house.”



Jaquavia and Shakeema shared a 17-month-old son together.

Jaquavia has been convicted of two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of malice murder and two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony.

He remains in custody in Newton County jail following the guilty verdict.

“A daughter and a son were taken from a family in one horrific, premeditated incident,” District Attorney Randy McGinley said of the murders in the statement. “Nothing can ever make up for the tremendous loss of Shakeema and Levoy. But this verdict holds the person responsible that took them from their family.”

